WRP & GAA Drag Bingo

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About this event
$
Grants access to the theater for Drag Bingo!
Grants access to the Great Room activities!
For families bringing the whole troop!
If you're purchasing 3 or more under 13 tickets - a special discount for you and some free time!
Have more than 6 in your troop? Reach out to GAA!
Grants access to the Great Room activities!
Discount to $8 per ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!