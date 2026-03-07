Gorham Arts Alliance
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Gorham Arts Alliance

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Gorham Arts Alliance

About this event

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WRP & GAA Drag Bingo

34 School St

Gorham, ME 04038, USA

Add a donation for Gorham Arts Alliance

$

13+ General Admission
$10

Grants access to the theater for Drag Bingo!

UNDER 13 General Admission
$10

Grants access to the Great Room activities!

UNDER 13 Multi-Ticket Rate
$24
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

For families bringing the whole troop!


If you're purchasing 3 or more under 13 tickets - a special discount for you and some free time!


Have more than 6 in your troop? Reach out to GAA!


Grants access to the Great Room activities!


Discount to $8 per ticket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!