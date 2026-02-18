WRV Board-Hosted Silent Auction

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6-month Premium Shine Unlimited Wash Pass that is valid at all 16 locations in Colorado and Wyoming. ($222 value)
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YETI Hopper M15 Soft Cooler, YETI Ice Sheet, and four skratch LABS Sport Hydration Drink Mix single servings ($332 value)
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This 55-liter workhorse organizes your gear and has enough space for a fun-hog weekend or a well-organized extended trip. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining, and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory. Color Weathered Stone ($179 value)
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FERAL is an outdoor gear shop that believes a life filled with adventure should be available to everyone. They sell high-quality used outdoor gear and clothing. https://liveferal.com (value $200)
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$50 gift card and a bag of chocolate espresso beans. (value $50)
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Join the BOLDERBoulder on Memorial Day, named “America’s All-Time Best 10K” by Runner’s World. The BOLDERBoulder has always been for everyone, regardless of ability. Our mantra is “Oh Yes You Can!” We have walking, jogging, and running waves so everyone can enjoy all 10 kilometers at their own pace. Race date: Monday, May 25, 2026. (value $64)
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Built for hard-charging all-mountain skiers, the Pioneer X takes everything you love about the Pioneer 96 and kicks it into overdrive. The Pioneer X features a 55° Carbon X Veil running from tip to tail, giving the Pioneer X additional torsional rigidity and liveliness when exploding in and out of turns. We added a Birch and Poplar wood core, creating a stiffer ski with more backbone—which goes a long way in reducing chatter and giving you the confidence to charge through any condition the mountain provides. Size 182 cm https://www.icelanticskis.com/products/25-26-pioneer-96-x?variant=40899393716318
(value $879)
Starting bid
Digital certificate for your choice of any pair of Scarpa footwear from the Mont Blanc, Zodiac Tech, Kinesis Pro, or SL Active product lines ($400-$600 value)
Starting bid
A gorgeous wicker basket full of great snacks for your next happy hour or picnic: a bottle of a California Cab, a white French Bordeaux, locally-made pistachio spread with a stainless spreader, French petit toasts, chocolate bars from Hokkaido, Japan, and Switzerland. Must be 21 or older. (value $75) Donated by Mary Balzer
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Lightweight, ventilated, and adventure-ready — the AC Lite 24 is your go-to daypack for long hikes and all-day comfort. The ultra-light Aircomfort back system keeps you cool and supported, even on steep climbs, while ergonomic hip fins and a flexible frame help balance your load without slowing you down. Inside, there’s room for layers, snacks, and trail essentials, with smart storage for your phone, hydration system, and poles. Color: black (value $120) https://www.deuter.com/us-en/shop/backpacks/p1403028-hiking-backpack-ac-lite-24
Starting bid
Why should an active city lifestyle mean you have to compromise on comfort? This practical day pack certainly doesn’t. The deuter Airstripes back system with reduced contact surface and ergonomic shoulder straps ensure the Yort has maximum comfort and maximum airflow. Its components have been made using environmentally friendly, resource-efficient manufacturing practices and the body fabric is 50% recycled. Color: Atlantic Ink (Blue) (value $60) https://www.deuter.com/int-en/shop/backpacks/p1690967-lifestyle-backpacks-yort-15
Starting bid
Leave no trace tote bag, a hand printed foco seasons tea towel, and a variety sticker pack. (value $45)
Starting bid
Art is Everything with the "Graffiti Girls" Base Layer Top. Inspired by the street art of London, it is colorful, comfy, and unapologetically creative. The slim fit and performance qualities of this top make it perfect for a day on the slopes. This baselayer features original art by artist Lamont Joseph White. Lamont Joseph White is an artist and DEI advocate whose bold, vibrant work celebrates diversity and inclusion in the outdoors, blending fine art, fashion illustration, and design to spark conversation and representation. Engineered for movement and built with purpose, this stretchy fabric blends recycled polyester with spandex for soft compression, quick-drying comfort, and four-way flexibility. Moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ rated, it’s ready for everything from snow days to après.
Size Small (value $146)
Starting bid
From classic clogs to slippers, slides, and sandals, choose the style that suits you best. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Must be in stock style and size https://www.crocs.com (value varies $24.99-$130)
Starting bid
From classic clogs to slippers, slides, and sandals, choose the style that suits you best. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Must be in stock style and size https://www.crocs.com (value varies $24.99-$130)
Starting bid
From classic clogs to slippers, slides, and sandals, choose the style that suits you best. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Must be in stock style and size https://www.crocs.com (value varies $24.99-$130)
Starting bid
From classic clogs to slippers, slides, and sandals, choose the style that suits you best. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Must be in stock style and size https://www.crocs.com (value varies $24.99-$130)
Starting bid
From classic clogs to slippers, slides, and sandals, choose the style that suits you best. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Must be in stock style and size https://www.crocs.com (value varies $24.99-$130)
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