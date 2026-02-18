WRV Board-Hosted Silent Auction

Art is Everything with the "Graffiti Girls" Base Layer Top. Inspired by the street art of London, it is colorful, comfy, and unapologetically creative. The slim fit and performance qualities of this top make it perfect for a day on the slopes. This baselayer features original art by artist Lamont Joseph White. Lamont Joseph White is an artist and DEI advocate whose bold, vibrant work celebrates diversity and inclusion in the outdoors, blending fine art, fashion illustration, and design to spark conversation and representation. Engineered for movement and built with purpose, this stretchy fabric blends recycled polyester with spandex for soft compression, quick-drying comfort, and four-way flexibility. Moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ rated, it’s ready for everything from snow days to après.

25" length

Quarter zip base layer

Soft mid-weight brushed material

Colorful custom illustration

Comfortable Recycled Polyester/Spandex blend

Size Small (value $146)