Washington Society of Addiction Medicine

Hosted by

Washington Society of Addiction Medicine

About this event

WSAM Summit Day 1 - Perinatal Addiction Leadership: From Hospitalization to Recovery

18525 36th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98188, USA

In-Person Attendance
Free

Join us in-person at Cedarbrook Lodge with access to all lectures, discussion groups, and provided meals.

Virtual Attendance
Free

Stream all lectures online.

Request Free Lodging
Free

Limited lodging support is available on a first come, first serve basis. Please only request this if the cost of lodging is a barrier to attendance. Requests must be made no later than May 5th to be considered.

Request Discounted Lodging
Free

Limited lodging support is available on a first come, first serve basis. Please only request this if the cost of lodging is a barrier to attendance. Requests must be made no later than May 5th to be considered.

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