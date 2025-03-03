Transylvania Youth Strings

WSAM/MtnSoS Basket Raffle 2025

Basket #1 "Home Spice"
Retail Value: $375


•1 Habagood Hot Sauce

•Woven Earrings

•Notecards illustrated Barbey Botanicals

•$25 Preservation Studios Gift Card

•Shore Thing Necklace featuring sea glass

•Bumble Holler Farm Old Fashioned •Laundry Soap

•Aw Shucks Gourmet Popcorn

•Cutting Board byWood Chucks American Crafts

•Original Painting by Eleanor Palmer

Basket #2 "The Works"
Retail Value: $225


•Jalagood Hot Sauce

•$25 Rae & Ivy Gift Card

•Best Friends Creations goat milk soap, lip butter, & bath sponge

•ARThropology Brevard Framed Poster

•Throne Pottery Mountain Plate

•Aw Shucks Gourmet Popcorn

•KaiLeia Polymer Clay Butterfly Huggie Hoops

•Resin8Light Succulent

•Brewmaster's Wife Farmer's Market Starter Pack

•BeasWorx Suncatcher

