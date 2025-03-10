WSAM/MtnSoS Online Auction | Studio9 Face Painting Party

Studio9 Face Painting Party for Kids (or Kids at Heart!) Make your next celebration extra colorful with a Studio9 Face Painting Party! This package includes two hours of professional face painting for up to 20 guests, featuring fun and creative designs that will bring smiles to faces of all ages. Perfect for birthday parties, school events, festivals or community gatherings! This experience will turn your little ones into their favorite animals, superheroes, or magical creatures! Party Details: 🎨 Up to 20 faces painted (or 2 hours) 🎨 Fun, safe, and hypoallergenic paints used 🎨 Great for all ages! 🎨 Over $300 value! 🎨 Bids local to WNC area only please Bring the magic of face painting to your event—place your bid today! ****The link will be open until 5PM • FRIDAY • MARCH 14th!!****

