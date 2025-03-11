AFCC

Hosted by

AFCC

About this event

WSB G25 EVENT

Golden 1 Center

500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

WSB G25
$200
WSB G25 Golden 1 Center 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814 If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided. Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!