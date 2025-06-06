WSCA 2526 Playbill Ad Fundraiser

Fourth of page Vertical: 2.25w X 3.75h Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.