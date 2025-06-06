WSCA 2526 Playbill Ad Fundraiser

Business Card Size item
Business Card Size
$60

Business Card - 2.97w X 1.7h Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication. Premium ads sold on a first-come basis. NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design!

Fourth of Page Horizonal item
Fourth of Page Horizonal
$75

Fourth of Page: 3.75w X 2.25h Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Fourth of Page Vertical item
Fourth of Page Vertical
$75

Fourth of page Vertical: 2.25w X 3.75h Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Half of Page Horizonal item
Half of Page Horizonal
$100

Half of Page - 4.75w X 3.75h Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Half of Page Vertical item
Half of Page Vertical
$100

Half of Page: 4.78X3.75 Black & White. WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Full Inside Page item
Full Inside Page
$200

Full Page - 4.75w X 7.5 B&W WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Inside Front Cover (Color) item
Inside Front Cover (Color)
$250

Front Inside Cover (Color) 4.75w X 7.5 WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

Inside Back Cover item
Inside Back Cover
$250

Inside Back Cover (Color) 4.75w X 7.5 WSCA has the right to edit ad information for formatting purposes & appropriateness. Ads will be placed at the editor’s discretion. Ads/copy must be furnished with this agreement Ads to appear in 2025 - 2026 season playbill only. A copy of the formatted ad will be sent for final approval before publication Premium ads sold on a first-come basis NEED ASSISTANCE? Send us your materials and we can help with your design.

FRONT COVER item
FRONT COVER
$600

Front Cover (Color) Purchase of this ad goes towards the cost of producing the concert program. Buyer’s name and logo will be featured, with WSCA information included.

Parent Ad (For WSCA Parents Only) item
Parent Ad (For WSCA Parents Only)
$35

Acknowledgement Ads — Reserved for WSCA Singers: 2.5w X 1.5h Black & White. (Smaller than a Business Card-size)

Add a donation for Winston Salem Choral Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!