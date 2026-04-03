WSCA Singer Registration 2026 - 2027 Season

About this event
Returning WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls in 4th-8th grades. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls in 8th-12th grades.
For siblings of Lyrica & Encore Singer only.
Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls in 4th-8th grades.
Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls in 8th-12th grades.
Returning WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.
New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Fees must be paid within two weeks of the audition. Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Audition required. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.
New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Audition required. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.
Returning UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.
Returning UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.
New WSCA UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.
Returning Sforzando singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include uniform rental fee.) Sforzando: Treble boys 3rd-6th grade.
New Sforzando singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Sforzando: Treble boys 3rd-6th grade. Audition required.
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