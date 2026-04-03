WSCA Singer Registration 2026 - 2027 Season

New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Fees must be paid within two weeks of the audition. Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Audition required. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.