Winston Salem Choral Academy

Hosted by

Winston Salem Choral Academy

About this event

WSCA Singer Registration 2026 - 2027 Season

646 W 5th St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA

Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Early Bird item
Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Early Bird item
Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Early Bird
$230
Available until Apr 29

Returning WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls in 4th-8th grades. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls in 8th-12th grades.

Lyrica & Encore Sibling Registration Discount Early Bird
$110
Available until Apr 30

For siblings of Lyrica & Encore Singer only.


Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls in 4th-8th grades.

Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls in 8th-12th grades.

Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Standard item
Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Standard item
Lyrica & Encore Returning Singer Deposit- Standard
$260

Returning WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.

Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- Early Bird item
Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- Early Bird item
Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- Early Bird
$330
Available until Aug 6

New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Fees must be paid within two weeks of the audition. Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Audition required. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.

Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- (After August 1st) item
Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- (After August 1st) item
Lyrica & Encore New Singer Deposit- (After August 1st)
$360

New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades. Audition required. Encore! Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.

UPBEAT! Returning Singer Deposit - Early Bird item
UPBEAT! Returning Singer Deposit - Early Bird
$120
Available until Apr 30

Returning UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.

UPBEAT! Returning Singer Deposit- Standard item
UPBEAT! Returning Singer Deposit- Standard
$150

Returning UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.

UPBEAT! New Singer Deposit item
UPBEAT! New Singer Deposit
$185

New WSCA UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.

Sfzorzando Returning Singer Deposit- Standard item
Sfzorzando Returning Singer Deposit- Standard
$120

Returning Sforzando singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include uniform rental fee.) Sforzando: Treble boys 3rd-6th grade.

Sfzorzando New Singer Deposit item
Sfzorzando New Singer Deposit
$175

New Sforzando singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the 2026-2027 season. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date. DOES include Activity and Uniform Rental fees.) Sforzando: Treble boys 3rd-6th grade. Audition required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!