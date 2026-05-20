WSCC Non-refundable Registration Fee

About the memberships
No expiration
This one-time nonrefundable application fee is required for all Discovery Lab applicants. The fee helps cover enrollment processing, student onboarding, materials preparation, and administrative costs.
Submission of the application fee does not guarantee placement in the program. Enrollment is finalized only after acceptance, required documents, and tuition arrangements are completed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!