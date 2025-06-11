West Seattle Community Orchestras

WSCO Registration Payments

Adult Musician - Winter + Spring Concerts 2026
$180

No expiration

Payment for WSCO's Winter + Spring Concerts 2026 sessions (January-May 2026). Select this if you already paid separately for Fall 2025 and wish to continue for the remainder of the season or are joining for the first time starting in January 2026.

⚠️ Tip: If you don't remember what you paid for last time: Search your email for subject "Thank you for paying for your WSCO Session(s)!" or check your Aug/Sept 2025 statements for payments made to "ZEFFY* WSCO - DUES MIDDLETOWN DE".

Adult Musician - Winter or Spring 2026 Concert ONLY
$90

No expiration

Payment for WSCO's Winter 2026 concert (January-March 2026). Select this if you already paid separately for Fall 2025 and wish to continue for the next concert. You'd pay separately for the April-May session later on.

Adult musician - Full 25-26 Season (Fall, Winter, Spring)
$270

No expiration

Payment for WSCO's entire 2025-26 Season (October through May). Only select this if you have registered for the full year.

Adult Beginning Strings - Full Year
$360

No expiration

Full year payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season (October through May).

Adult Beginning Strings - 1/3 of the year
$120

No expiration

One third payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season. (~3 month timespan)

Adult Beginning Strings - 2/3 of the year
$240

No expiration

Two-thirds payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season. (~6 month timespan)

