WSCO Registration Payments

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Payment for WSCO's Winter + Spring Concerts 2026 sessions (January-May 2026). Select this if you already paid separately for Fall 2025 and wish to continue for the remainder of the season or are joining for the first time starting in January 2026.
⚠️ Tip: If you don't remember what you paid for last time: Search your email for subject "Thank you for paying for your WSCO Session(s)!" or check your Aug/Sept 2025 statements for payments made to "ZEFFY* WSCO - DUES MIDDLETOWN DE".
No expiration
Payment for WSCO's Winter 2026 concert (January-March 2026). Select this if you already paid separately for Fall 2025 and wish to continue for the next concert. You'd pay separately for the April-May session later on.
⚠️ Tip: If you don't remember what you paid for last time: Search your email for subject "Thank you for paying for your WSCO Session(s)!" or check your Aug/Sept 2025 statements for payments made to "ZEFFY* WSCO - DUES MIDDLETOWN DE".
No expiration
Payment for WSCO's entire 2025-26 Season (October through May). Only select this if you have registered for the full year.
No expiration
Full year payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season (October through May).
No expiration
One third payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season. (~3 month timespan)
No expiration
Two-thirds payment for WSCO's Adult Beginning Strings class 2025-26 Season. (~6 month timespan)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!