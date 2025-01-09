eventClosed

WSL Charity Ball to benefit CASA of SW Michigan

2251 Riverside Rd

Benton Harbor, MI 49022, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Charity Ball Ticket
$120
WSL Welcome Sparkling drink upon arrival, appetizers, plated dinner, dancing, live entertainment, & much more!
Table for 8
$960
groupTicketCaption
WSL Welcome Sparkling drink upon arrival, appetizers, plated dinner, dancing, live entertainment, & much more!
Drink Ticket (Beer & Wine)
$7
Pre-purchase beer and wine tickets. (These tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
Drink Tickets (Premium Cocktails)
$10
Pre-purchase premium drink tickets. (These tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
Purchase a Flower Centerpiece
$50
In stride with our Kentucky Derby theme, we will have beautiful red roses as our centerpieces and would love for you to buy one to take home for yourself or significant other!
Balloon Pop Ticket
$50
Win a Prize Every Time! Purchase a ticket to pop a balloon and win a mystery surprise!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing