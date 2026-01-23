WSL Silent Auction to Benefit NHCCDA

Craft cafe-worthy macchiatos, lattes and more made just to your liking with this semi-automatic espresso machine. Offering 15 grinding levels to suit your beans and drink choice, the machine provides smart and manual dosing options plus a stable flat-bottom portafilter for even tamping. The multi-angle steam wand easily froths silky foam for luxe cappuccinos and cafe au laits. Accented with stainless steel, the black machine looks sleek on your countertop or coffee station.



KitchenAid has been creating high-quality kitchenware for over a century.

