Women’s Service League

Hosted by

Women’s Service League

About this event

WSL Silent Auction to Benefit NHCCDA

Pick-up location

216 Court St, St Joseph, MI 49085, USA

Twin City Players - 4 Tickets for “Home, I’m Darling” item
Twin City Players - 4 Tickets for “Home, I’m Darling”
$40

Starting bid

4 Tickets for “Home, I’m Darling” at Twin City Players. April 17-May 3, 2026. Donated by Twin City Players. Value of $80.

Hidden Gem - Full Set of Classic Lashes item
Hidden Gem - Full Set of Classic Lashes
$60

Starting bid

Full set of Classic Lashes. Donated by The Hidden Jem. 810 Highland Ave Ste A, St Joseph, MI 49085. Value $160

Lake Michigan Hills - Foursome of Golf item
Lake Michigan Hills - Foursome of Golf
$150

Starting bid

Foursome of Golf at Lake Michigan Hills. Can be used Monday-Thursday anytime except holidays and Friday-Sunday after 12:30pm. Cart not included and required. Must be used by 11.1.2026. Donated by Lake Michigan Hills. Value $320.

Fernwood Botanical Garden - Membership for 4 item
Fernwood Botanical Garden - Membership for 4
$40

Starting bid

Standard Membership for 4 to Fernwood Botanical Garden. Donated by Fernwood Botanical Garden. Value $75

DK Boutique $100 Gift Card item
DK Boutique $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to DK Boutique. Donated by DK Boutique. Value $100.

90 minute Pickleball Lesson
$75

Starting bid

90-minute Pickleball Lesson for up to 4 people. Donated by Joe Bigley. Value $150.

Introductory Flight Lesson item
Introductory Flight Lesson
$100

Starting bid

An introductory flight lesson in one of Lavion Aero’s Aircraft with a Certified Flight Instructor, to be scheduled at your convenience. 40 minutes of flight and 30 minutes of ground instruction. Lavion Aero, Ottawa Executive Airport, Zeeland, MI 49464. https://www.lavion.aero. Donated by Lavion Aero. Value up to $175

Brock Wright Football
$50

Starting bid

Brock Wright #89 Autographed White Panel Football. Donated by Detroit Lions.

Beatrix Ball Serving Bowl
$75

Starting bid

Beatrix Ball Serving Bowl & Cocktail Swizzlers. Donated by Stacey Tyburczy. Value $175.

Steak Knives
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Dave Tyburczy. Value $350.

Old Fashioned Kit & $25 Liquor Cabinet Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Old Fashioned Kit and $25 Liquor Cabinet Gift Card. Donated by Liquor Cabinet. Value $125.

BBL/Moxie from Melrose Aesthetics
$500

Starting bid

BBL/Moxie donated by Melrose Aesthetics, Value of $1,100.

Morris Inn at Notre Dame
$100

Starting bid

Overnight stay at Morris Inn at Notre Dame, donated by Morris Inn.

PostBoy $250 Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$250 PostBoy gift card, donated by PostBoy.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in Cast Iron Bl item
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in Cast Iron Bl
$300

Starting bid

Craft cafe-worthy macchiatos, lattes and more made just to your liking with this semi-automatic espresso machine. Offering 15 grinding levels to suit your beans and drink choice, the machine provides smart and manual dosing options plus a stable flat-bottom portafilter for even tamping. The multi-angle steam wand easily froths silky foam for luxe cappuccinos and cafe au laits. Accented with stainless steel, the black machine looks sleek on your countertop or coffee station.

KitchenAid has been creating high-quality kitchenware for over a century.

Price Match Guarantee

  • 3 quick-heating brew temperature options: low, medium and high
  • Burr grinder with 15 grinding levels
  • Smart Dosing technology automatically produces the ideal volume and consistency of grounds for 1 or 2 shots of espresso
  • Manual dosing options
  • Includes portafilter, 4 filter baskets, tamper, milk pitcher and cleaning brush
  • 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping
  • Single-wall baskets allow greater control of full-bodied shots
  • Double-wall pressurized baskets help reduce extraction variability
  • Multi-angle steam wand repositions easily in pitcher
  • Steam and hot water options
  • Clean Me alert
  • 2.5-L water tank
  • 8-oz. bean hopper
  • Includes water filter, cleaning tablets, spoon and water hardness test strip
Amazon Returns Blind Box item
Amazon Returns Blind Box
$50

Starting bid

Blind Box of Amazon Returns. Retails for $100. Donated by A & A Outlet.

Date Night Restaurant Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Family Night Restaurant Gift Cards item
Family Night Restaurant Gift Cards
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner out with your family. Base Bowls - $100; Nola Roux - $50; Silver Beach Pizza - $50; Johnny‘s Mediterranean - $50, Mark III - $50, Papa Vino’s - $40. Value of $340!!

Create your own Beer Crawl item
Create your own Beer Crawl
$50

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Each of the Following: Silver Harbor Brewing, Watermark Brewing, Community Taproom, North Pier.

Estee Lauder Skincare Basket item
Estee Lauder Skincare Basket
$50

Starting bid

Estee Lauder Skincare Basket (Advanced Nigh Cleansing 2.5 ounce $12; Advanced Night Repair 1 ounce $85; Advanced Night Micro Cleaning Foam $15; Daywear Creme $17; NightWear Plus & DayWear Eye Samples). Donated by Hannah Beairsto. Value of $130.

Private Aerial Yoga for up to 7 people
$100

Starting bid

Aerial Yoga with Emily - 75 minute private session for up to 7 people. The standard class is a mix of stretching, strength, and soaring and is open to all skill levels. Customization is available. Located at The Collective at 401 Klock Road in BH. Donated by Emily, Value of $200+.

Crazy King Burrito Gift Basket item
Crazy King Burrito Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$50 Crazy King Burrito Gift Card, Six (6) Sauces and T-shirt. Value of $125. Donated by Crazy King Burrito.

Dead Relaxed 60-Minute Massage item
Dead Relaxed 60-Minute Massage
$35

Starting bid

60-minute massage from Dead Relaxed Massage. Value of $70, Donated by Brianna Schultz, LMT/Owner of Dead Relaxed Massage.

$1000 for Morpheus Treatment item
$1000 for Morpheus Treatment
$500

Starting bid

$1000 Gift Card to WelltoMD to be used for a Morpheus Treatment. Donated by Madonna Fabian. https://welltomd.com

Final Touch Auto Detailing $150 Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$150 Final Touch Auto Detailing Gift Certificate. Expires May 31, 2026. [email protected], located in Stevensville, MI. Donated by Final Touch Auto Detailing.

FireKeepers Casino $100 Gift Card item
FireKeepers Casino $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to FireKeepers Casino, located in Battle Creek, MI.

Four Winds Casino $250 Gift Card item
Four Winds Casino $250 Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$250 Four Winds Casino Gift Card to be used for dining, hotel, retail or Cedar Spa.

Fresh Coast Produce - 1 Year of Microgreens item
Fresh Coast Produce - 1 Year of Microgreens item
Fresh Coast Produce - 1 Year of Microgreens
$75

Starting bid

One Year of Microgreens from Fresh Coast Produce. Pick up 2 micro greens per month from Red Lotus Nutrition in SJ. Donated by Fresh Coast Produce, Value of $150.

KitchenAid Rice & Grain Cooker item
KitchenAid Rice & Grain Cooker
$200

Starting bid

Kitchen Aid Rice and Grain Cooker. Value of $400

Hudak Chiropractic Clinic - 1 Hour Massage item
Hudak Chiropractic Clinic - 1 Hour Massage
$50

Starting bid

Perennial Accents Gift Basket item
Perennial Accents Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Pipestone Indoor Golf $50 Gift Card item
Pipestone Indoor Golf $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Pipestone Indoor Golf. Donated by Pipestone Golf. https://www.pipestone.golf/indoor

South Shore Health & Racquet Club Birthday Party Package item
South Shore Health & Racquet Club Birthday Party Package item
South Shore Health & Racquet Club Birthday Party Package
$100

Starting bid

Standard Birthday Party Package at South Shore Health & Racquet Club. 2 hour party, with option to utilize the pool, South Shore will provide a cake and serving ware, as well as decorate the back lounge in table covers and streamers of your choice. Expires 12.31.2026. Donated by South Shore Health & Racquet Club. Value of $210

Aesthetics Lounge $50 Gift Card item
Aesthetics Lounge $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to The Aesthetics Lounge in St. Joseph, MI. https://saintjoseph.theaestheticsloungeandspa.com

Olive Cart Gift Basket item
Olive Cart Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Basket donated from The Olive Cart. Value of $100.

Detroit Tigers - 4 Tickets item
Detroit Tigers - 4 Tickets
$200

Starting bid

4 Lower Level Tickets to a Regular Season Tigers Home Game, excluding opening weekend. Date to be agreed upon.

Tosi’s - Year of Minestrone Soup item
Tosi’s - Year of Minestrone Soup
$60

Starting bid

One year of Minestrone Soup from Tosi's in Stevensville, MI.

Little Things Play Cafe - $30 Gift Card item
Little Things Play Cafe - $30 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card to The Little Play Things Cafe in St. Joe.

Underground Laugh Lounge $50 Gift Card item
Underground Laugh Lounge $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Underground Laugh Lounge / They Study in Niles, MI. https://undergroundlaughlounge.com

Wanderlust Outfitters Essentials
$300

Starting bid

Osprey Ultralight Roll Organizer

Osprey Farpoint Fairview Travel Daypack

Osprey Daylight 30L Duffel

Osprey Sojourn 45L Wheeled Duffel

Wanderlust Outfitters Hat

Wanderlust Stickers - Valued at $595. Donated by Wanderlust Outfitters

YMCA - 6 month membership
$300

Starting bid

YMCA of Greater Michiana 6 month membership. https://www.ymcagm.org Donated by YMCA. Value of $582.

YMCA - 6 month membership & Smart Start Personal Training
$325

Starting bid

YMCA of Greater Michiana 6 month membership and 1 Smart Start Personal Training Session. https://www.ymcagm.org Donated by YMCA. Value of $620.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!