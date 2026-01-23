WSL Silent Auction to Benefit NHCCDA

Hosted by
About this event
4 Tickets for “Home, I’m Darling” at Twin City Players. April 17-May 3, 2026. Donated by Twin City Players. Value of $80.
Full set of Classic Lashes. Donated by The Hidden Jem. 810 Highland Ave Ste A, St Joseph, MI 49085. Value $160
Foursome of Golf at Lake Michigan Hills. Can be used Monday-Thursday anytime except holidays and Friday-Sunday after 12:30pm. Cart not included and required. Must be used by 11.1.2026. Donated by Lake Michigan Hills. Value $320.
Standard Membership for 4 to Fernwood Botanical Garden. Donated by Fernwood Botanical Garden. Value $75
$100 Gift Card to DK Boutique. Donated by DK Boutique. Value $100.
90-minute Pickleball Lesson for up to 4 people. Donated by Joe Bigley. Value $150.
An introductory flight lesson in one of Lavion Aero’s Aircraft with a Certified Flight Instructor, to be scheduled at your convenience. 40 minutes of flight and 30 minutes of ground instruction. Lavion Aero, Ottawa Executive Airport, Zeeland, MI 49464. https://www.lavion.aero. Donated by Lavion Aero. Value up to $175
Brock Wright #89 Autographed White Panel Football. Donated by Detroit Lions.
Beatrix Ball Serving Bowl & Cocktail Swizzlers. Donated by Stacey Tyburczy. Value $175.
Donated by Dave Tyburczy. Value $350.
Old Fashioned Kit and $25 Liquor Cabinet Gift Card. Donated by Liquor Cabinet. Value $125.
BBL/Moxie donated by Melrose Aesthetics, Value of $1,100.
Overnight stay at Morris Inn at Notre Dame, donated by Morris Inn.
$250 PostBoy gift card, donated by PostBoy.
Craft cafe-worthy macchiatos, lattes and more made just to your liking with this semi-automatic espresso machine. Offering 15 grinding levels to suit your beans and drink choice, the machine provides smart and manual dosing options plus a stable flat-bottom portafilter for even tamping. The multi-angle steam wand easily froths silky foam for luxe cappuccinos and cafe au laits. Accented with stainless steel, the black machine looks sleek on your countertop or coffee station.
KitchenAid has been creating high-quality kitchenware for over a century.
Blind Box of Amazon Returns. Retails for $100. Donated by A & A Outlet.
Enjoy dinner out with your family. Base Bowls - $100; Nola Roux - $50; Silver Beach Pizza - $50; Johnny‘s Mediterranean - $50, Mark III - $50, Papa Vino’s - $40. Value of $340!!
$25 Gift Card to Each of the Following: Silver Harbor Brewing, Watermark Brewing, Community Taproom, North Pier.
Estee Lauder Skincare Basket (Advanced Nigh Cleansing 2.5 ounce $12; Advanced Night Repair 1 ounce $85; Advanced Night Micro Cleaning Foam $15; Daywear Creme $17; NightWear Plus & DayWear Eye Samples). Donated by Hannah Beairsto. Value of $130.
Aerial Yoga with Emily - 75 minute private session for up to 7 people. The standard class is a mix of stretching, strength, and soaring and is open to all skill levels. Customization is available. Located at The Collective at 401 Klock Road in BH. Donated by Emily, Value of $200+.
$50 Crazy King Burrito Gift Card, Six (6) Sauces and T-shirt. Value of $125. Donated by Crazy King Burrito.
60-minute massage from Dead Relaxed Massage. Value of $70, Donated by Brianna Schultz, LMT/Owner of Dead Relaxed Massage.
$1000 Gift Card to WelltoMD to be used for a Morpheus Treatment. Donated by Madonna Fabian. https://welltomd.com
$150 Final Touch Auto Detailing Gift Certificate. Expires May 31, 2026. [email protected], located in Stevensville, MI. Donated by Final Touch Auto Detailing.
$100 Gift Card to FireKeepers Casino, located in Battle Creek, MI.
$250 Four Winds Casino Gift Card to be used for dining, hotel, retail or Cedar Spa.
One Year of Microgreens from Fresh Coast Produce. Pick up 2 micro greens per month from Red Lotus Nutrition in SJ. Donated by Fresh Coast Produce, Value of $150.
Kitchen Aid Rice and Grain Cooker. Value of $400
$50 Gift Card to Pipestone Indoor Golf. Donated by Pipestone Golf. https://www.pipestone.golf/indoor
Standard Birthday Party Package at South Shore Health & Racquet Club. 2 hour party, with option to utilize the pool, South Shore will provide a cake and serving ware, as well as decorate the back lounge in table covers and streamers of your choice. Expires 12.31.2026. Donated by South Shore Health & Racquet Club. Value of $210
$50 Gift Card to The Aesthetics Lounge in St. Joseph, MI. https://saintjoseph.theaestheticsloungeandspa.com
Gift Basket donated from The Olive Cart. Value of $100.
4 Lower Level Tickets to a Regular Season Tigers Home Game, excluding opening weekend. Date to be agreed upon.
One year of Minestrone Soup from Tosi's in Stevensville, MI.
$30 Gift Card to The Little Play Things Cafe in St. Joe.
$50 Gift Card to Underground Laugh Lounge / They Study in Niles, MI. https://undergroundlaughlounge.com
Osprey Ultralight Roll Organizer
Osprey Farpoint Fairview Travel Daypack
Osprey Daylight 30L Duffel
Osprey Sojourn 45L Wheeled Duffel
Wanderlust Outfitters Hat
Wanderlust Stickers - Valued at $595. Donated by Wanderlust Outfitters
YMCA of Greater Michiana 6 month membership and 1 Smart Start Personal Training Session. https://www.ymcagm.org Donated by YMCA. Value of $620.
