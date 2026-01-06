Washington State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Washington State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

WSO DKG SPRING CONVENTION

3105 Pine St

Everett, WA 98201, USA

EARLY REGISTRATION: Paid by 11:59 pm on Fri., March 27, 2026
$150

EARLY REGISTRATION:

The All Inclusive Convention Registration Package includes the following:

*ALL Workshops, Activities, and Events

*Friday Night Social Gathering (Dessert & No Host Bar)

*WSO Scholarship Frundraiser - Craft Activity ($10)

*86th Annual Birthday & Awards Luncheon held from 12:00 - 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 25, 2026

*Celebration of Life Ceremony from 1:45 pm - 2:30 pm

Executive Board and General Session Meetings from 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Presidents' Reception (No Host Bar) & Banquet from 6:15 - 9 pm, Saturday, April 25, 2026

All Inclusive Registrations must be paid and time stamped with the time slot you selected.

Regular Registration: Paid by 11:59 pm on Friday, April 3
$165

Regular Registration:

Late Registration: Paid by 11:59 pm on Friday, April 10
$180

Late Registration:

