WSO DKG SPRING CONVENTION

EARLY REGISTRATION:

The All Inclusive Convention Registration Package includes the following:

*ALL Workshops, Activities, and Events

*Friday Night Social Gathering (Dessert & No Host Bar)

*WSO Scholarship Frundraiser - Craft Activity ($10)

*86th Annual Birthday & Awards Luncheon held from 12:00 - 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 25, 2026

*Celebration of Life Ceremony from 1:45 pm - 2:30 pm

Executive Board and General Session Meetings from 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Presidents' Reception (No Host Bar) & Banquet from 6:15 - 9 pm, Saturday, April 25, 2026

All Inclusive Registrations must be paid and time stamped with the time slot you selected.