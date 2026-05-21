WSO - Mad Splatter (Apex) Event

Your $10 ticket covers admission only. Once you arrive, you’ll be able to choose the paint project that best fits your budget, including options like a canvas, t-shirt, tote bag, or hat.





Additional upgrades and accessories — such as water guns, extra paint colors, and other creative add-ons — will also be available for purchase at an extra cost.





There are plenty of options to customize your experience, so you can make it as simple or as creative as you’d like! 🎨