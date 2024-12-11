WSPA Membership Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
6+ years post doctoral degree
Valid for one year
2-5 years post doctoral degree conferral
Valid for one year
This category is for those whose doctoral degree was conferred in 2025
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
This category requires that you are at least 65 years of age or otherwise receiving social security or retirement program benefit, working less than 10 paid hours per week.
Valid for one year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!