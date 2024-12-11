Washington State Psychological Association

Washington State Psychological Association

WSPA Membership Dues

Membership
$350

Valid for one year

6+ years post doctoral degree

Early Career Professional
$199

Valid for one year

2-5 years post doctoral degree conferral

First Year Post Doctoral Degree Conferral
Free

Valid for one year

This category is for those whose doctoral degree was conferred in 2025

Student
Free

Valid for one year

Retired
$130

Valid for one year

This category requires that you are at least 65 years of age or otherwise receiving social security or retirement program benefit, working less than 10 paid hours per week.

Affiliate
$350

Valid for one year

