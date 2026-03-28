WSR Chamber Online Basket Auction 2026

#65 “Spring Into Your NextHome” NextHome Team Ellis : Ready to shake off winter, sip some tea, and pretend you’ve got your life together this spring? This basket has everything you need to “spring” into your NextHome – whether that means sprucing up your porch, watering a plant you swear you won't forget about this time, or just relaxing in cozy Easter style. Inside you'll find a little bit of everything to welcome the season of sunshine, fresh starts, and questionable pollen levels: a spring doormat to greet guests (and politely judge their muddy shoes), a charming three-legged planter perfect for your newest plant obsession, watering globes because even plants deserve a backup plan, a comfy Easter sweatshirt for peak springtime lounging, a “Jesus Loves You” hat to keep the faith and the sun out of your eyes, laundry booster because spring cleaning waits for no one, green & peppermint tea for those peaceful “I deserve five minutes” moments, a festive spring gnome who will silently judge your gardening skills, and of course, some NextHome swag to remind you who helped you “spring” into your NextHome! Whether you're freshening up your home, your garden, or just your caffeine routine, this basket is packed with all the cheerful vibes of springtime. Bid high, bid often . . . your porch, plants, and laundry will thank you!