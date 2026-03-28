WSR Chamber Online Basket Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
#1 “Morning Beginnings” Aaron’s: Kimonte 5 piece Kitchenette by Ashley Furniture table (dark finish with a minimalist design), 4 chairs (comfortably cushioned high back chairs covered in an ivory tone faux leather) (Dimensions: Table – 23.75”W X 45”D X 29.75”H; Chairs – 17.75”W X 22.5”D X 38”H), and a Black & Decker Quiet Blender with Cyclone Glass Jar (3 auto functions with 900W peak power, includes 6 cup glass jar and 24 oz personal blending jar and digital controls).
Starting bid
#2 “Tiger Pride” Waynesville R-VI School District: Black soft side cooler, wooden cutting board, 2 WHS black tumblers, small notebook, black and white checked blanket, and bucket hat.
Starting bid
#3 “Total Relaxation” Lynch’s Furniture: PureCare Premium Cooling Pillow - king size.
Starting bid
#4 “For the Birds” The Noble Team LLC - Exp Realty: Heapets Bird Feeder Camera (1296P Smart) and a 20 pound bag of wild bird food.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#5 “Bundle of Fun” Chubby’s Carwash, City of St. Robert and Domino’s Pizza: 13 car wash tokens for Chubby’s, bug and tar remover, 2 car air fresheners, moist wipes, Armor All protectant sponge, Just for Leather cleaner, Armor All leather wipes, Armor All glass wipes, Armor All cleaning sponge, Kleen Rite blue cloth towel, 2 - Gift Certificates for City of St. Robert Golf Course (each certificate is for 9 Holes of Golf (One Round) for One Person, Not redeemable for cash and must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase date) and a Domino’s Pizza Gift Card for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#6 “Golden Arches” McDonald’s of St. Robert and Waynesville: Bluetooth speaker, sunglasses, lanyard, McDonald’s koozie, coin purse, X-large cup koozie, Hershey’s Kisses, wire basket, and a $50 Arch card – no value until purchased & activated. Valid only at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. Card does not expire and no fees will be charged. No refunds. Card not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
#7 “Let’s Go Places” Seeger Toyota of St. Robert: 2 - $50 Gift Certificates for parts, service, or accessories (expires 2/13/2027), TRD keychain, sunglasses, black Toyota cap, TRD stainless steel water bottle, red Toyota stainless steel coffee mug, and XL Toyota T-shirt.
Starting bid
#8 “A Culinary Delight” Mu Bahn Thai: Wooden cutting board, Fu-Ki Plum Grape Wine, package of chopsticks, Mu Bahn Thai hat, Mu Bahn Thai large T-shirt, Mae Ploy green curry paste (2 lb 3 oz), cleaver knife, ceramic sake serving set, and a $50.00 Gift Certificate.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#9 “Backyard Bonfire Bash” Bank of Crocker: Breezz 32” American flag firepit with mesh cover and poker, fire starter squares, MallowMe S’mores sticks, Jet Puffed S’mores marshmallows, Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, and Honey Maid graham crackers.
Starting bid
#10 “Recline In Style” Paul’s Furniture: High Life Furniture (power headrest, power recliner, coil spring cushion cores, performance fabric, charcoal color, and 350 lb mechanisms).
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#11 “Grandma’s Kitchen” Williamson Law: Old wicker basket, vintage wood bread board, antique kraut/coleslaw shredder, Gibson blue strip “Friendship” pattern mixing bowls, from 1940 (L and M sizes), chicken egg gathering basket, vintage fruit sieve (no stand or wooden muddler), Roseville blue stripe pitcher (circa 1926-1950), old box grater, and random vintage utensils. All items sourced from Bear Ridge Vintage & Antiques in Crocker.
Starting bid
#12 “Tea for Two” Kids’ Harbor Inc.: Electric tea kettle, 2 tea mugs, matchsticks, journal/sketchbook, decorative wall hanging, citronella candle, throw blanket, and a $15 Plants & Pages gift card.
Starting bid
#13 “Healthy Futures Pulaski County” Pulaski County Health Center: Pickleball set, certificate for a pair of HOKA shoes of choice, and certificate for 2 free registrations for the 2026 Frog Hill race.
Starting bid
#14 “Routing for Route 66” Pulaski County Tourism Bureau: Pulaski County red cooler bag, official Route 66 Passport Book, DVD “A Tour on Route 66 in Pulaski County,” autographed book by Jim Hinkley “100 things to do . . .,” 2 pair of PCTB shades, set of 4 absorbing stone coasters, 4 bottles of Route Beer, key chain, centennial coffee mug, and PCTB hat pin.
Starting bid
#15 “Taco Night” Pulaski County Sewer District #1: Taco dinner kit, taco seasoning, Ro-Tel, salsa con queso, chips, Cholula hot sauce, jalapenos, refried beans, taco holder, margarita glasses, and margarita mix.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#16 “Fiesta and Siesta” Fort Wood Hotels: Gift Certificate entitles 2 adults to a complimentary one-night stay at one of the Fort Wood hotels by Ehrhardt Properties. The original gift certificate must be presented and forfeited at check in. No part of this gift certificate is redeemable for cash or refundable. Cancellations or changes must be made 24 hours before the day of scheduled arrival to avoid forfeiture. Expires on 12-31-26; bottle of margarita mix, bottle of tequila, container of margarita salt, 2 margarita glasses, bag of tortilla chips, bottle of salsa, mini piñata, and a stainless-steel tub.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#17 “April Showers” Drury University, A2Z Exterminating, LLC and Dixon Pilot: “The Garden Is My Happy Place” metal sign, red Drury University T-shirt (L), white Drury stainless steel coffee tumbler, B’cuz oats and peanut granola bites, Ozark Mountain popcorn – Cherry Cordial, word search puzzle book, Hershey’s Kisses, tomato grow kit, strawberry grow kit, parsley seeds, lavender seeds, basil seeds, Drury ink pen, 4 black plastic pots, Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brule coffee, a A2Z Exterminating Certificate good for one outside termite inspection (can only be used for outside spray, (general Pest Control Spray) not valid for termite treatment), must call to schedule appointment before expiration and A2Z is licensed and insured (Expires 10/31/2026) and a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription.
Starting bid
#18 “Spa Day” 7th Masonic District P.H.A. and Domino’s Pizza: Vanilla coconut shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, bath oil, 2 bath bombs, bath salt, bath towel, and 2 Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#19 “Thumbs Up Fish” Blue Fish Screen Printing & Design, Bowl Gogi and City of Robert: Blue Fish promotional products – drawstring backpack, 2 water bottles, T-shirt (XL), Missouri Route 66 hat, a $20 Bowl Gogi Gift Certificate toward the purchase of food items (Expires 3 months from March 28, 2026), and 2 Gift Certificates for City of St. Robert Golf Course, Each Certificate is for 9 Holes of Golf (One Round) for One Person, Not redeemable for cash and must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase date.
Starting bid
#20 “Hermit’s Delight” 1913 Waynesville, LLC: Black Borealis safe bag, Borealis notebook, Hermit’s Delight ball cap, purple Hermit’s Delight T-shirt (L), black Hermit’s Delight T-shirt (L), 14 assorted decals, 2 multi-tools, 2 lighters, 3 air fresheners, Borealis jar opener, black bandana, Hermit’s Delight lanyard, black Borealis stainless steel coffee mug, and 2 hat pins.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#21 “Coffee Lovers” Pulaski County VOICE: Combat Coffee Roasters coffee – Victory Medium Roast Arabica Beans (12 oz), coffee flavoring syrups – Monin Sugar Free Collection (Sugar Free Coconut, Sugar Free Vanilla, Sugar Free Caramel, Sugar Free Lavender, and Sugar Free Strawberry) and Monin Classic Flavors (Caramel, Amaretto, Hazelnut, Irish Cream, and Vanilla), coffee accessories (2 glass syrup dispensers with gold pumps, handheld milk frother, glass coffee cup with bamboo lid and straw, coffee grounds storage container with bamboo lid, woven basket for storage/display), ceramic mug (yellow/green glaze), Nonna Ada Biscotti - Biscotti al Cappuccino, and a set of four Java Labels appetizer plates.
Starting bid
#22 “Stagecoach Stop” Old Stagecoach Stop Foundation: 10 Old Stagecoach Stop notecards, 10 Old Stagecoach Stop post cards, Old Stagecoach Stop T-shirt, 2 Old Stagecoach Stop coffee mugs, Route 66 in Pulaski County, Pictorial History of Fort Leonard Wood, Old Stagecoach Stop ornament, Old Stagecoach Stop button, and certificate for special tour of the Old Stagecoach Stop (tour can be scheduled for any weekday or Sunday between April 4 and October 31, 2026).
Starting bid
#23 “Home Sweet Home Delights” Pulaski County Board of Realtors and Dixon Pilot: Metal tin of Godiva Goldmark dark chocolate creations, two bottles of Grape Creek Vinyards wine, Sanders Milk Chocolate - Sea Salt (7 oz), Linder Lindt Assorted Chocolate Truffles, European biscuits with milk chocolate, finger friendly pizza cutter, cream colored throw blanket, and a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#24 “Floor Care Essentials” Buckhorn Flooring and The Maries County Bank: Capture Pre-Mist Carpet Treatment and Spot Remover, Capture Carpet and Rug Dry Cleaner, and a $100 Mastercard Gift Card from The Maries County Bank.
Starting bid
#25 “Floss Like A Boss” Forum Dental of St. Robert: Oral-B iO Series 6 rechargeable toothbrush, Opalescence Go Tooth Whitening System, Oral B Glade Deep Clean Cool Mint Floss, large size Crest ProHealth Gum Detoxify Toothpaste, and Crest ProHealth CPC Antigingivitis/Antiplaque Oral Rinse.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#26 “River Staycation” Gasconade Hills Resort: Gasconade Hills Resort bag, koozie with strap, plastic water bottle, sunglass strap, T-shirt, stickers, and $100 gift certificate toward a 2-night stay (camp or lodging) and/or single float trip, of any variety of boat options (not applicable to holidays or holiday weekends).
Starting bid
#27 “The Cozy Carnivore” Leadership Pulaski County Class 10: Oversized heated throw and a $25 Colton’s gift card.
Starting bid
#28 “Cozy Up At Home” Liberty Park Apartments and Dixon Pilot: 2 blue coffee mugs, Torani Sugar Free Syrups (French Vanilla and Classic Caramel), Cocktail Collections gourmet flavorings (set of 5), 24 Keurig Genuine K-Cup pods (Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll), 2 bags Paramount Roasters Ground Coffee (12 oz each) (Pistachio Latte and Dubai Chocolate flavors), and a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription.
Starting bid
#29 “Kick Back and Relax” Parabellum Martial Arts and Strength: Grey threshold throw, glass travel tumbler, Good & Gather green tea (20 bags), Hearth & Hound fruit spread set, Hearth & Hound tea canister, Hearth & Hound tea cup and saucer set, Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies, a gift certificate for one month kid membership at Parabellum Martial Arts, and a gift certificate for one month adult member ship at Parabellum Martial Arts.
Starting bid
#30 “Tool Box with Candy” Secrest HVAC, LLC: Kobalt tool box, tape measure, level, screwdriver, knife, and miscellaneous candy.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#31 “Adventure Awaits” Ed Morse Powersports: 3 can koozies, Thor youth riding gloves, EMF goggles, Honda Brite Cycle Cleaner/Degreaser, LS2 decals, orange T-shirt – Ed Morse Powersports, and black T-shirt – TMTC.
Starting bid
#32 “Hand Crafted Treasures” Ben Rudy: Ozarks Outlaws Soapery Soaps (Orange, Pineapple Jasmine, and Coconut Honey), handcrafted sunflower, $25 Southwend Spill the Beans Gift Certificate, $21 Clean Wash.Club Gift Card, and green rope basket.
Starting bid
#33 “Date Night” Prugh Law Office: Decorative kitchen towels, margherita pepperoni log, Dietz & Watson Baby Genoa Salami, balsamic glaze, organic sourdough flatbread bites, HomeStyle Parmesan/Romano, extra wide Amish egg noodles, pappardelle egg pasta made in Italy, cozy vanilla candle, 4 piece Tablesetter set of drinkware wine glasses, and a bottle of wine, all in a decorative wicker basket.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#34 “Ready Aim Learn” Bow and Barrel Sportsmen: 30 day membership with Bow and Barrel, Sabre Smart pepper spray, eye and ear protection, concealed carry class, NRA personal protection outside of the home class, and 4 targets.
Starting bid
#35 “Stranger Things Await” City of Waynesville: Stranger Things themed items, including a Lite-Brite, a Dustin action figure, a WSQK 94.5 metal wall sign, wall poster, a DZNR collectible designer toy – Dustin Times Change Edition, themed crew socks, a themed hat, and assorted chocolates and candy.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#36 “Be a Good Neighbor” Fall Fest, El Jimador and Dixon Pilot: Orange Good Neighbor hoodie (L), grey Good Neighbor Hoodie (XL), a $50 El Jimador Gift Certificate, and a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription.
Starting bid
#37 “Amber Glow” Laura’s Jewelry Designs, LLC: Sterling silver Baltic amber set – large round amber cuff, large oval amber on French wire earrings, and large oval amber pendent.
Starting bid
#38 “Grill Master” Choices for People: Get grillin’ with this portable charcoal grill. This basket includes everything you need to satisfy your cravings, whether savory or sweet. Basket includes bag of charcoal, Hershey’s S’mores kit, 3 piece grill set (fork, tongs, and spatula), skewers, grill cleaning tool, 5 kinds of Kinder’s seasonings, and stick lighter to light up the fun.
Starting bid
#39 “Gardening Basket” Comfort Inn and Domino’s Pizza: Watering can, Jiffy 50 organic peat cells, 2 hummingbird solar LED stakes, Expert Gardener gloves, 2 Expert Gardener poly hand scoops, Expert Gardener poly hand cultivator, Miracle Gro potting mix, Buzzy lavender complete grow kit, Burpee seeds (watermelon, sweet pepper, carrot, bunching onions, tomato, summer squash, moon flower, and alyssum), Ferry Morse seeds (cantaloupe, painted daisy, snapdragon, cucumber, and tomato), American Seed seeds (delphinium, zinnia, snapdragon, and dahlia), and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#40 “How Does Your Garden Grow?” Pulaski County Board of Realtors and City of St. Robert: Large blue flower pot, Good & Gather chamomile lavender tea bags (20 ct.), blue gardening gloves, 5 packages of garden seeds (carrot, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomato, lettuce), purple wire notebook, spray bottle, blue glass coffee cup, lavender lemonade candle, lavender grow kit, and 2 Gift Certificates for City of St. Robert Golf Course, Each Certificate is for 9 Holes of Golf (One Round) for One Person. Not redeemable for cash. Must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase date.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#41 “Grounded in Faith” Manna Church FLW: Start your mornings off right with this Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee and espresso machine. This small machine brings big taste with the capability to make coffee (hot or iced) and espresso. Basket includes Starbucks Nespresso starter pack and a self-warming mug.
Starting bid
#42 “Family Game Night” Bell’s Extended Stay and Domino’s Pizza: Monopoly game, Uno card game, 6 pack of kids’ card games, Do You Really Know Your Family game, Horse Racing board game, a $50 Domino’s gift card, canvas “Game Night Bag”, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#43 “Burned and Blooming” Breaking Chains Custom Creations: Blank fedora with our brand burned into it, $30 custom burned hat gift certificate, burned wooden bookmark, burned wood heart magnet, wooden flower magnet, and single stem wooden rose, all in a wicker basket.
Starting bid
#44 “Healthy & Fit at Home” Matt Smith Real Estate Group: Wicker basket, MSREG shirt, yoga ball, Fitbit Inspire 3, Built Puff Protein Bars, Gaiam loop band kit, Gaiam reversible yoga mat, Simple Modern tumbler (30 oz), and Gatorade hydration booster packs.
Starting bid
#45 “Getting Saucy” Buffalo Wild Wings and City of St. Robert: NṺTRL bucket filled with coupons, sauce bottles, koozies, golf tees, a $25 gift certificate, 2 Gift Certificates for City of St. Robert Golf Course, Each Certificate is for 9 Holes of Golf (One Round) for One Person. Not redeemable for cash. Must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase date.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#46 “Home Sweet Home” New Key Realty, Domino’s Pizza and Dixon Pilot: Home Sweet Home porch lean sign, 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza (not valid with any other offer, carryout only), and a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription.
Starting bid
#47 “Savings In Bloom” Infuze Credit Union: Lowe’s items: large planter, 4 packs of flower bulbs, $25 gift card, 3” planter with legs, 4 oz live succulent plant, 16 qt potting mix, 2 packs of flower seeds, gardening tools (pruning shears, cultivator, and spade), metal butterfly stake, and Flower Rocket zinnia mix – ready to plant.
Starting bid
#48 “Marketing Power Package” Sign Smart: Gift voucher good for up to $1,000 discount for the following items: free 6 gray T-shirts with custom business logo, free custom made banner 80” H, and free banner stand 80” H. Also 5% off channel letter signage, 5% off light box signage, $500 off a 3’ X 6’ or a 4’ X 8’ double sided digital sign. Gift voucher is single-use (valid through December 2026).
Starting bid
#49 “Cruisin’ Route 66 Basket” Waypoint United Methodist Church: Cruisin’ Route 66 puzzle (1000 pieces), dominos set, playing cards, tumbler, 2 koozies, 2 shirts (XL), 3 stickers, and basket.
Starting bid
#50 “Get Your Food Fix on Route 66” Security Bank of Pulaski County: Gift certificates (Downtown Service Station ($50.00), El Cabrito ($50.00), Hen House/Route 66 Taco Company ($50.00), Colton’s ($50.00), and Ichiban ($50.00)), Route 66 cutting board, Route 66 coasters, Route 66 mug, Route 66 stemless wineglass, cinnamon creamed honey, hot creamed honey, and a package of Combat Coffee Roasters coffee.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#51 “Elegant in Black” Eircil’s Jewelry: Black Freshwater Pearl Bracelet (607 mm).
Starting bid
#52 “Piece of Cake” Don Murray: Olde World Recipe Italian Cream Cake. This is a three-layered scratch cake made with a rich batter and walnuts, iced with cream cheese frosting, lovingly made in an uninspected home kitchen. Call Don Murray to set up a delivery date.
Starting bid
#53 “No Wifi, No Problem” Waynesville-St. Robert Senior Center, Domino’s Pizza and City of St. Robert: Puzzle organizer for 1000 piece puzzle, 4 puzzles, 2 advanced coloring books, colored pencils, dice, dominos, Uno game, Phase 10 game, various snacks, sodas, playing card, blanket, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza (not valid with any other offer, carryout only), and 2 Gift Certificates for City of St. Robert Golf Course, Each Certificate is for 9 Holes of Golf (One Round) for One Person. Not redeemable for cash. Must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase date.
Starting bid
#54 “Blade of the Templars” Richland Lodge 385: 12th century Templar Knights holy sword – stainless steel – 48” with plaque.
Starting bid
#55 “Gardening Fun” Fort Leonard Wood Thrift Shop: Large planter, blanket, seed packets, gardening tools, gardening tool carrier, watering can, outdoor thermometer, gardening gloves, decorative metal plants, flamingo garden décor, garden lights, wind chime, decorative pots, seed starter, garden soil, kneeling pads, landscaping paper, garden flag, and stand.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#56 “Date Night on Route 66” Leadership Pulaski County Class 11: A $40 B&B Movie Theater gift card, $60 Piney River Taproom gift certificate, 2 historic Route 66 koozies, Route 66 pins, Route 66 playing cards, and a Route 66 tumbler.
Starting bid
#57 “Sip Happens: Bourbon Edition” Kevin and Nadine Albrecht: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon, orange twist garnish, Triple Sec, orange bitters, Hunting Day Bourbon Pecan Coffee, ground mustard, Dots Homestyle Pretzels, Virginia peanuts, spiked cherries, Albanese Exotic Flavor Gummy Bears, Lindt dark chocolate, miscellaneous liquor shooters, wooden coasters, shot glass, two lowball glasses, The Home Bartender recipe book, and a Blackberry Bourbon candle.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#58 “It’s Pizza Night” Bank of Iberia: Presto Pizzaz Plus pizza oven, 2 pizza pans, pizza cutter, pizza sauce, pizza seasonings, crust mix, parmesan cheese & shaker, kitchen towels, and table cloth.
Starting bid
#59 “Estate Planning Preparation” Lowe Dreesen Miller: Gift certificate – to be used in exchange for the preparation of estate planning documents at the office of Lowe Dreesen Miller, Attorneys at Law, before September 15, 2026. Our office is located on the square in Waynesville. Please call for an appointment.
Starting bid
#60 “250 Years of Freedom” Leadership Pulaski County Class 8: A patriotic canvas tote filled with: American flag, plush blanket, stuffed bald eagle, 250th anniversary of the United States hat and commemorative coin, as well as a 250th anniversary T-shirt (L), patriotic décor including garden flag, “God Bless America” sign, and 3 free standing wooden stars, and a patriotic tumbler. Let freedom ring and get ready to celebrate 250 years!
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#61 “Need Dough?” The Bank of Missouri: This playful basket brings a little surprise at every turn! Featuring a handmade “vending machine” looking basket with Nee Doh stress balls for a squeezable pick-me-up and lottery tickets for a chance at a luck win. The perfect mix of fun, stress relief, and excitement!
Starting bid
#62 “Pulaski In Bloom” Phelps Health, Dixon Pilot and Domino’s Pizza: Apricot and Jasmine tea (1 box), 3 assorted jams, strawberry candies, floral mug, Italian lavender room spray, and spring notepad & pen, a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#63 “Pawsitive Break Session” Armed Services YMCA of Missouri: Get ready for a BIG dose of comfort and smiles! The winning bidder will receive a special visit from Apache, a 253 pound certified therapy dog known for spreading calm, joy, and plenty of tail wags wherever he goes. Despite his giant size, Apache is a gentle, lovable pup who thinks everyone he meets is his new best friend. Enjoy a 2-hour visit at your place of business or school (with the school’s permission), perfect for boosting morale, relieving stress, or simply bringing smiles to the day. The visit can be scheduled as one 2-hour session or split into two 1-hour visits. Available for locations within Pulaski County or Phelps County. Get ready for big paws, a bigger heart, and a whole lot of “pawsitive” energy!
Starting bid
#64 “Legal Services” Kimberly Lowe, Attorney at Law: Gift certificate – to be used in exchange for any legal services up to $500 at the office of Kimberly F. Lowe, Attorney at Law, before November 1, 2026.
Starting bid
#65 “Spring Into Your NextHome” NextHome Team Ellis: Ready to shake off winter, sip some tea, and pretend you’ve got your life together this spring? This basket has everything you need to “spring” into your NextHome – whether that means sprucing up your porch, watering a plant you swear you won't forget about this time, or just relaxing in cozy Easter style. Inside you'll find a little bit of everything to welcome the season of sunshine, fresh starts, and questionable pollen levels: a spring doormat to greet guests (and politely judge their muddy shoes), a charming three-legged planter perfect for your newest plant obsession, watering globes because even plants deserve a backup plan, a comfy Easter sweatshirt for peak springtime lounging, a “Jesus Loves You” hat to keep the faith and the sun out of your eyes, laundry booster because spring cleaning waits for no one, green & peppermint tea for those peaceful “I deserve five minutes” moments, a festive spring gnome who will silently judge your gardening skills, and of course, some NextHome swag to remind you who helped you “spring” into your NextHome! Whether you're freshening up your home, your garden, or just your caffeine routine, this basket is packed with all the cheerful vibes of springtime. Bid high, bid often . . . your porch, plants, and laundry will thank you!
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#66 “Margaritas By the Pool” American Legion Post 331 and Domino’s Pizza: Strawberry margarita, lime margarita, pool inflatable chair float, 2 beach balls, 2 glasses you can put in the freezer, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!
Starting bid
#67 “Cards & Crunch” Timko Financial and Domino’s Pizza: Cards Against Humanity (family edition), card shuffler, Where on the Scale game, Sour Skittles (sharing size), Peanut Butter M&M’s Minis (family size), Timko coffee mug, 3 ink pens, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#68 “Refresh & Revive” Greater Faith Church and Domino’s Pizza: Storage bin, spa gift set, throw blanket, lemon scented candle, Dr. Teals foaming bath, exfoliating gloves, soft socks, mask: eye, foot, and hands, Burt’s Bees lip balm, 3 books (The Forge, Prayers, You and Me Forever), and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#69 “Green Thumb” J and J Garden Supply: Large bag of Roots Organics Green Fields growing mix, 4 10” clear saucers, 4 black pots, TPS Grow & Bloom soil nutrients, Fish Sh!t soil conditioner.
Starting bid
#70 “Hershey Lovers” Free Women’s Center, Bassett Insurance Agency and Domino’s Pizza: Chips Ahoy Hershey’s cookies, Hershey Recipe Collection, Hershey Vending Machine Construction Set, Hershey Chocolate Bar Construction Set, Hershey with Almonds (zero sugar), Hershey’s Dark with Almonds and Pretzels, 3 Hershey bars, a $50 MasterCard Gift Card from Bassett Insurance, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#71 “Swing & Score” Score: Gift certificate for a free 1 hour of bay time at Score, 7 assorted bottled soft drinks, 2 Andy’s Root beer, 12 pack cooler, and a 3 pack of Srixon golf balls.
Starting bid
#72 “Sparkling in Motion” Eircil’s Jewelry: Twinkles by Sevan necklace – sterling silver chain and setting, featuring the signature dancing gemstone (lime green cubic zirconia). Keep it shining with a container of “Silver Clean.”
Starting bid
#73 “Wild West” Investment Realty, Inc.: Western wall hanging, blanket, throw pillow, 4 leather placemats, leather coasters, boot cutting board, 2 southwest place mats, cowboy hat planner, dried flower bouquet, oven mitt, cow print tumbler, ice tub, and western key chain.
Starting bid
#74 “Western Fun” Secrest Western Store: Horse wall art, Dolly perfume set, 2 dish towels, western tote, cutting board with Missouri on it, cowboy cup, Cody Johnson candle, #17 Race Car knife, western frame, Missouri shot glass, 2 red, white, & blue koozies, and a soccer key chain.
Starting bid
#75 “American Pride” Fox Financial Group: Handmade wooden American flag with beautiful color waving detail.
Starting bid
Taste of Pulaski County Passport- not auction item
Visit www.tasteofpulaskicounty.com for a list of restaurants with discounts and where to purchase a passport.
Starting bid
#76 “Who Canoe?” Angie Hale Bail Bonds: Gift certificate for canoe rental for two at Devils Elbow River Safari (for summer season 2026), 2 koozies, and 2 T-shirts.
Starting bid
#77 “Cozy Rainy Day” Walker Rentals and Exit All American Realty, Dixon Pilot and Domino’s Pizza: Blanket, stationery, end table, 2 candles, candle warmer, basket, a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription, and a Domino’s Pizza Gift Card for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#78 “Martial Arts” Enigma Jiu Jitsu: A certificate for 2 free weeks of unlimited martial arts training for a family. This gives access to Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, and toddler BJJ for the whole family.
Starting bid
#79 “Ride with a View” Helo Operations: Gift Certificate for a free 15 minute Helicopter Ride for one person over the Gasconade River. Helo Operations is hangered at Ruby’s Landing and offers tours and flight instructions.
Starting bid
#80 “From the Heart” Creations from Tasha’s Heart: Heart shaped cake pan, Dove Strawberry Crumb Cake hand wash, “You Bake Me Crazy” towel, stick butter stuffy, 52 Things to Get to Know Each Other, XO sprinkles, Dove Beauty Cream, heart spatula, prayer cards, small pink tumbler, Let All You Do Be for Love book, “Got Cakes” apron, rolling pin, pair of socks 6 towels, oven mitt, Ghirardelli Crème Brule chocolates, Club 92 candle, Betty Crocker strawberry cake mix, and Betty Crocker strawberry frosting.
Starting bid
Sponsor Ad - not auction item
Starting bid
#81 “Cozy Up” Home Front Real Estate, Dixon Pilot and Domino’s Pizza: A $20 Plants & Pages gift card, candle, blanket, a Dixon Pilot certificate for a One-Year Subscription, and 2 Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards for a free medium 2 Topping Pizza, not valid with any other offer, carryout only.
Starting bid
#82 “Shave & A Haircut” Off the Top: A $20 gift certificate for a haircut, razors, shaving cream, nail kit, gel, hair cream, comb (in box), combs, beard oil, nose trimmer, and Powder Play.
Starting bid
#83 “Home of the Brews on Tap on Route 66” Hoppers Pub: Hoppers Pub cap, Hoppers Pub polo shirt, 2 Hoppers Pub glasses, Hoppers Pub koozie, Hoppers Pub keychain, shot bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. Honey Liqueur, shot bottle of Bird Dog Peanut Butter flavored whiskey, $100 Hoppers Pub gift card, and gift certificate for one dozen “Ursula” cookies (must call to order).
*Must be 21 to purchase this basket!