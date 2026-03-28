WSR21 - WAITLIST - SPRING 2026 - INDIANA

Please sign up here to be added to the wait list in the event of any cancellations.

If a cancellation occurs, we will start at the top of the wait list and contact you. If you do not respond within 24 hours we will move to the next wait list person.

If you choose to take the spot, we will need you to register for it immediately, Dawn will get the link to you to register.

If you have any questions, please contact Dawn at 913-579-1086. Please text first as I do not answer unknown numbers.

Thank you!