Win a Stafford Elementary School Student & Teacher Experience!
VIP Band and Chorus Concert Seats
$5
WIN VIP tickets for (4) front row seats to the band and chorus concert!
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
WIN VIP tickets for (4) front row seats to the band and chorus concert!
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Police Car Ride to School with Officer Middleton
$1
Officer Middleton will pick you up and bring you to school!
Date: TBD based on Officer & family availability.
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Officer Middleton will pick you up and bring you to school!
Date: TBD based on Officer & family availability.
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Principal for the Day with Mrs. St. James
$1
Work with Mrs. St. James for a day as acting "Student Principal"!
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Work with Mrs. St. James for a day as acting "Student Principal"!
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Vice Principal for the Day with Mrs. Varga
$1
Work with Mrs. St. James for a day as acting "Student Vice Principal"!
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Work with Mrs. St. James for a day as acting "Student Vice Principal"!
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Breakfast with the Principals
$1
Join Mrs. St. James and Mrs. Varga for breakfast.
Date: TBD during school 8:10am - 8:30am
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. St. James and Mrs. Varga for breakfast.
Date: TBD during school 8:10am - 8:30am
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Lunch with the Principals
$1
Join Mrs. St. James and Mrs. Varga for lunch
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. St. James and Mrs. Varga for lunch
Date: TBD during school
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Ice Cream Social with Mrs. DePellegrini
$1
Ice Cream Social with Mrs. DePellegrini and some friends!
Date: TBD during school
(3) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Ice Cream Social with Mrs. DePellegrini and some friends!
Date: TBD during school
(3) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Private Pro Tennis lesson with Mr. Szych
$1
Meet Mr. Szych at the tennis courts!
Date: TDB afterschool
(2) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Meet Mr. Szych at the tennis courts!
Date: TDB afterschool
(2) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Beaded Bracelets and Brownie Bites
$1
Join Mrs. Losee and friends to make beaded bracelets and enjoy brownie bites afterschool.
Date: 3-4:15pm on Wednesday, May 7
(6) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. Losee and friends to make beaded bracelets and enjoy brownie bites afterschool.
Date: 3-4:15pm on Wednesday, May 7
(6) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Dominos Pizza and Craft Party with the 4th Grade Team!
$1
Join the 4th grade teachers for lunch and crafts during school!
Date: TBD during school
(20) FOURTH GRADE WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join the 4th grade teachers for lunch and crafts during school!
Date: TBD during school
(20) FOURTH GRADE WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Campfire S'mores with Ms. Jones
$1
S'mores with Ms. Jones and your family.
Date: TBD afterschool
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
S'mores with Ms. Jones and your family.
Date: TBD afterschool
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Morning Hot Chocolate Bar with Mrs. Clark
$1
Start your school day with a make your own hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar. Enjoy your hot chocolate in the courtyard (weather permitting) while listening to a read aloud.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Start your school day with a make your own hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar. Enjoy your hot chocolate in the courtyard (weather permitting) while listening to a read aloud.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Step-by-step Canvas Painting with Mrs. Wyse and Mrs. Cyr
$1
Join Mrs. Wyse and Mrs. Cyr for a step-by-step canvas painting of a fox!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. Wyse and Mrs. Cyr for a step-by-step canvas painting of a fox!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Legos, Tinker Toys, and Games, Oh My!
$1
Join Mrs. Ravetto and Mrs. Galligan for an afternoon of fun building or playing a game!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. Ravetto and Mrs. Galligan for an afternoon of fun building or playing a game!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Jenga-A-Thon
$1
Play Jenga with Mrs. Lewis and friends afterschool!
Date: TBD
(8) WINNERS TO BE SELECTED
Play Jenga with Mrs. Lewis and friends afterschool!
Date: TBD
(8) WINNERS TO BE SELECTED
Popsicles on the Playground
$1
Join Mrs. Phillips and Mrs. B for popsicles on the playground.
Date: 3-4pm on Friday, May 16 (Rain Date May 30)
(10) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. Phillips and Mrs. B for popsicles on the playground.
Date: 3-4pm on Friday, May 16 (Rain Date May 30)
(10) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Besties and Bingo!
$1
Join Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Rochette to play BINGO with your besties.
Date: 3-3:30pm on Thursday, May 22
Join Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Rochette to play BINGO with your besties.
Date: 3-3:30pm on Thursday, May 22
Indoor Soccer Game with Mr. Terry
$1
Join Mr. Terry and friends to play indoor soccer during school.
Date: May 5 during school
(20) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mr. Terry and friends to play indoor soccer during school.
Date: May 5 during school
(20) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Lunch with Mrs. Duquette
$1
Enjoy lunch with Mrs. Duquette and friends.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Enjoy lunch with Mrs. Duquette and friends.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Lunch with Miss Mazza
$1
Enjoy lunch with Miss Mazza and friends!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Enjoy lunch with Miss Mazza and friends!
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Lunch with Mrs. Bienvenu
$1
Join Mrs. Bienvenu and friends for lunch!
Date: TDB during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Join Mrs. Bienvenu and friends for lunch!
Date: TDB during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Diamond Art Hour
$1
Spend an hour with Mrs. Galloto and Mrs. Cooley making diamond art!
Date: May 22 during school
(4) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Spend an hour with Mrs. Galloto and Mrs. Cooley making diamond art!
Date: May 22 during school
(4) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Stuffed Animal Day
$1
WIN a "Stuffy Day" for your entire class!
Date: TBD by the students teacher
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
WIN a "Stuffy Day" for your entire class!
Date: TBD by the students teacher
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
Pajama Day
$1
WIN a pajama day for your class!
Date: TBD by the students teacher
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
WIN a pajama day for your class!
Date: TBD by the students teacher
(1) WINNER WILL BE SELECTED
(6) Winners will enjoy a special Friday lunch with Mrs. Obernesser & Mrs. O'Gara. The students will also get an ice cream of their choice from the cafe! Students from any grade can enter in this raffle.
Friday Date TBD
(6) Winners will enjoy a special Friday lunch with Mrs. Obernesser & Mrs. O'Gara. The students will also get an ice cream of their choice from the cafe! Students from any grade can enter in this raffle.
Friday Date TBD
Lunch with Mrs. Forziati and Friends!
$1
Enjoy a small lunch bunch with Mrs. Forziati and friends! Pack your own or get school lunch.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Enjoy a small lunch bunch with Mrs. Forziati and friends! Pack your own or get school lunch.
Date: TBD during school
(5) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
5th Grade lunch with
$1
(4) winners from 5th grade will win lunch with Mrs. Veilleux.
Date and time to be announced later.
Only 5th grade students should enter this drawing.
(4) winners from 5th grade will win lunch with Mrs. Veilleux.
Date and time to be announced later.
Only 5th grade students should enter this drawing.
Extra ART Class with Mrs. Veilleux
$1
(4) lucky winners will get an extra art class!
Date/Time TBD after raffle drawing
(4) lucky winners will get an extra art class!
Date/Time TBD after raffle drawing
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