WSSU Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. This also includes Class reunion Shirt Bundle, gifts, and snack bag.
Your + 1 can have full access to all activities. This will include a snack bag.
If you would like to attend the Alumni Gala you can purchase your ticket here. We will reserve tables if enough tickets are bought.
If you would like to purchase a Class Reunion Fan
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!