WSSU Class of 1976

Hosted by

WSSU Class of 1976

About this event

WSSU Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion

5790 University Pkwy

Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA

Golden Class Reunion Fees
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. This also includes Class reunion Shirt Bundle, gifts, and snack bag.

Golden Class Reunion Fee Payment #1
$75
Golden Class Reunion Fee Payment #2
$75
Golden Class Reunion Fee Payment #3
$75
Golden Class Reunion Fee Payment #4
$75
Spouse/ Guest Fee
$150

Your + 1 can have full access to all activities. This will include a snack bag.

Alumni Gala
$100
Available until Oct 1

If you would like to attend the Alumni Gala you can purchase your ticket here. We will reserve tables if enough tickets are bought.

Class Reunion Fan
$25

If you would like to purchase a Class Reunion Fan

Add a donation for WSSU Class of 1976

$

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