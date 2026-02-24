WSW 2026 Sponsorship form

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About this shop
Sponsorship includes: business featured on a banner at event, back cover color ad in WSW magazine, business displayed on all social media advertisements, stand alone advertisement post in FB group
Sponsorship includes: 1/2 page color ad in WSW magazine, business displayed on all social media advertisements associated with the meet and greet event, stand alone advertisement post in private FB group and public non profit page.
Sponsorship includes: business featured on an 8x10 frame placed at center of table, 1/2 page color ad in WSW magazine,
business displayed on all social media advertisements associated with the meet and greet event, stand alone advertisement post in private FB group and public non profit page
*includes lunch
Please fill out vendor form first from Tammy Ruscigno [email protected]
Market your brand/products to 125(or more) WSW women during the event (tables will be in the main room) Please bring a 6' table and tablecloth. Please arrive 1 hour prior to start of event (arrive at 10:00am) - set up must be complete by 10:45am. INCLUDES 1 ENTRY TO MEET & GREET EVENT.
In the event any member would like to participate but finances are an issue, your sponsorship would enable them to come. We will mention you in our WSW magazine as a thank you for your generosity,
Full page color ad - inside front cover
Full page color ad - inside back cover
Full page color ad
1/2 page color ad
1/4 page color ad
Upgrading an advertisement from a 1/4 page ad to a 1/2 page ad
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