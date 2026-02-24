Women Supporting Women in Middle TN

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Women Supporting Women in Middle TN

About this shop

WSW 2026 Sponsorship form

Sponsor Event item
Sponsor Event
$500

Sponsorship includes: business featured on a banner at event, back cover color ad in WSW magazine, business displayed on all social media advertisements, stand alone advertisement post in FB group

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Sponsor a Selfie Station item
Sponsor a Selfie Station
$300

Sponsorship includes: 1/2 page color ad in WSW magazine, business displayed on all social media advertisements associated with the meet and greet event, stand alone advertisement post in private FB group and public non profit page.

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Sponsor a luncheon table item
Sponsor a luncheon table
$150

Sponsorship includes: business featured on an 8x10 frame placed at center of table, 1/2 page color ad in WSW magazine,
business displayed on all social media advertisements associated with the meet and greet event, stand alone advertisement post in private FB group and public non profit page

*includes lunch

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Vendor Table item
Vendor Table
$85

Please fill out vendor form first from Tammy Ruscigno [email protected]

Market your brand/products to 125(or more) WSW women during the event (tables will be in the main room) Please bring a 6' table and tablecloth. Please arrive 1 hour prior to start of event (arrive at 10:00am) - set up must be complete by 10:45am. INCLUDES 1 ENTRY TO MEET & GREET EVENT.

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Sponsor a member item
Sponsor a member
$45

In the event any member would like to participate but finances are an issue, your sponsorship would enable them to come. We will mention you in our WSW magazine as a thank you for your generosity,

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ADVERTISEMENT ~ inside front cover in color item
ADVERTISEMENT ~ inside front cover in color
$200

Full page color ad - inside front cover

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ADVERTISEMENT ~ inside back cover in color item
ADVERTISEMENT ~ inside back cover in color
$175

Full page color ad - inside back cover

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ADVERTISEMENT ~ full size color ad item
ADVERTISEMENT ~ full size color ad
$125

Full page color ad

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ADVERTISEMENT~ 1/2 page color ad item
ADVERTISEMENT~ 1/2 page color ad
$75

1/2 page color ad

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ADVERTISEMENT~1/4 page color ad item
ADVERTISEMENT~1/4 page color ad
$45

1/4 page color ad

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Upgrade 1/4 to 1/2 ad item
Upgrade 1/4 to 1/2 ad
$30

Upgrading an advertisement from a 1/4 page ad to a 1/2 page ad

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