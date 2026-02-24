WSW 2026 Sponsorship form

Please fill out vendor form first from Tammy Ruscigno [email protected]

Market your brand/products to 125(or more) WSW women during the event (tables will be in the main room) Please bring a 6' table and tablecloth. Please arrive 1 hour prior to start of event (arrive at 10:00am) - set up must be complete by 10:45am. INCLUDES 1 ENTRY TO MEET & GREET EVENT.