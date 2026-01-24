❄️WSW JANUARY Silent Auction❄️

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value $40 Pumpkin spice pillow 2 acorn ceramic containers 1 pumpkin Spiced Muffin 1 wall decoration “pumpkin Wishes and Harvest wishes
Starting bid
Value $45 Great indoor rugs for your front or back door 36x24 67% Cotten 21% polyester 10% acrylic vacuum regularly blot spots quickly
Starting bid
$120 value 8 scents 3 carme apple crumble 2 honeyed apricot 2 pumpkin soufflé 1 cranberry chai
Starting bid
Beautiful glass seashells decoration *flower decor *“I’m multi slacking today” wall sign *sea shell ornament *car coasters with horses on them *“you rock my boat” sign *1 martini 6 shade paradise punch lip balm
Starting bid
3 signs that stand on flat surface ( not for wall ) Grateful Hearts gather here
Starting bid
Value $35 Thankful sign 36x10.25 Gather here with grateful hearts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!