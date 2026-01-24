Hosted by

Women Supporting Women in Middle TN

About this event

Sales closed

❄️WSW JANUARY Silent Auction❄️

Mini pancake maker item
Mini pancake maker item
Mini pancake maker item
Mini pancake maker
$25

Starting bid




  • Value $80 Special Feature
    Non Stick Coating, Scratch Resistant, Temperature Control
  • Color
    Stainless Steel
  • Material
    Stainless Steel 
  • Brand
    AEYDJXMER
  • Product Dimensions
    14.2"D x 13"W x 6.7"H
  • Wattage
    1200 watts
  • 【Excellent material】This commercial pancake maker adopts to a high-quality food-grade stainless steel body and a non-stick cast aluminum plate. The sturdy construction will also provide you with a more reliable and reassuring baking experience
  • 【Easy to operate】The mini pancake maker machine is designed with a user-friendly control panel that can be operated by even non-professional chefs. The manual flip feature adds cooking pleasure, and the sturdy base and heat-resistant handle ensure your safety
  • 【Precise Temp & Time Control】The mini dutch pancake maker is designed with a precise temperature control system, with temperature range from 50-300℃ （122-572℉） and the timer can be set within 5 minutes. You can easily and precisely control the cooking time and temp with the 2 knobs on the panel
  • 【High Efficiency】The muffin maker heats up fast with 1200W high power. With the annular energy heating tube ,it provide golden crispy poffertjes.Baking up to 36pcs dutch pancakes at once will only take you 3-5 minutes
  • 【Wide range of applications】 whether it is commercial or domestic, This mini dutch pancakes maker is suitable for baking mini pancakes, hotcake, crepes, poffertjes, muffins, and Dutch pancakes. It is a simple and ideal kitchen appliance. It perfectly fits for restaurants, cafes, cold drink shops, dessert shops, canteens, but also suitable for family use
Pumpkin Spice item
Pumpkin Spice
$10

Starting bid

Value $40 Pumpkin spice pillow 2 acorn ceramic containers 1 pumpkin Spiced Muffin 1 wall decoration “pumpkin Wishes and Harvest wishes

Rugs (x3) item
Rugs (x3)
$10

Starting bid

Value $45 Great indoor rugs for your front or back door 36x24 67% Cotten 21% polyester 10% acrylic vacuum regularly blot spots quickly

Candle Mania item
Candle Mania item
Candle Mania item
Candle Mania
$20

Starting bid

$120 value 8 scents 3 carme apple crumble 2 honeyed apricot 2 pumpkin soufflé 1 cranberry chai

She sells seashells item
She sells seashells
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful glass seashells decoration *flower decor *“I’m multi slacking today” wall sign *sea shell ornament *car coasters with horses on them *“you rock my boat” sign *1 martini 6 shade paradise punch lip balm

Gather (x3) item
Gather (x3)
$2

Starting bid

3 signs that stand on flat surface ( not for wall ) Grateful Hearts gather here

Thankful item
Thankful item
Thankful
$10

Starting bid

Value $35 Thankful sign 36x10.25 Gather here with grateful hearts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!