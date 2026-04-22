WTAC 38th Dr. Luther H. Foster Scholarship Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
Premium Reserved + Recognition - The Legacy Table is designed for alumni, families, and organizations who want to make a significant investment in the next generation of Tuskegee leaders. This level includes premium seating, reserved table recognition, and acknowledgment in the event program.
Invest as a group. Leave a legacy together.
Priority Placement & Name Signage - The Reserved Table is ideal for groups who want to attend together and support WTAC scholarships while enjoying reserved seating. This level reflects the power of collective participation in strengthening our community and supporting student success.
Come together. Give together.
Preferred Seating and Program Recognition - The Scholar Patron level is for those who choose to go above and beyond in supporting Tuskegee students. Your contribution directly expands scholarship opportunities while recognizing your commitment to service and impact. Scholar Patrons will be acknowledged in the event program.
This is where giving becomes leadership.
Includes admission to the WTAC Scholarship Breakfast, a full breakfast experience, and participation in our signature fundraising program supporting Washington, DC–area students attending Tuskegee University.
Seating is open (first come, first served in general admission section).
A limited ticket option for recent graduate (2020-2026) and student supporters, designed to encourage early engagement in giving and participation in the Tuskegee alumni community. Availability is intentionally limited to support the sustainability of our scholarship efforts.
Engage early. Give forward.
Includes one seat and a plated breakfast. Seating is open (first come, first served in general admission section).
Extend your impact by purchasing a Pay-It-Forward Ticket to support a Tuskegee University student. This donated ticket helps provide student participation, breakfast, and scholarship support—ensuring students are present, supported, and celebrated.
Buy your seat. Then buy a seat for a student.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!