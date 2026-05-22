Washington Tuskegee Alumni Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Washington Tuskegee Alumni Club, Inc.

About this event

WTAC Cookout 2026

9717 Lawndale Dr

Silver Spring, MD 20901, USA

Membership General Admission - Late Registration
$20
Members only

For current members of WTAC

Membership has it privileges. Come enjoy! If you are here, you were later to register.
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.

General Admission - Late Registration
$45

Adult - Non WTAC Member (Have NOT Paid Membership Dues)
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.

Tuskegee Student Admission - Late Registration
Free

Reserved for Student Attendees (TU Student - Current or Incoming)
To help us connect directly with students and share important event information, complimentary student tickets must be registered using the student’s own information.
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.

New Grad Admission - Late Registration
Free

Reserved for New Grads Tuskegee University Class of 2026
Congratulation on your achievement. Accept this complimentary ticket and come allow the club to celebrate you!
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.

Child Admission
$15

Ages 18 and Under

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