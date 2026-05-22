WTAC Cookout 2026

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About this event
For current members of WTAC
Membership has it privileges. Come enjoy! If you are here, you were later to register.
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.
Adult - Non WTAC Member (Have NOT Paid Membership Dues)
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.
Reserved for Student Attendees (TU Student - Current or Incoming)
To help us connect directly with students and share important event information, complimentary student tickets must be registered using the student’s own information.
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.
Reserved for New Grads Tuskegee University Class of 2026
Congratulation on your achievement. Accept this complimentary ticket and come allow the club to celebrate you!
Late registration may limit eligibility for gifts, raffles, giveaways, or other promotional items.
Ages 18 and Under
$
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