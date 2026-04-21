WTAC May Membership Meeting & Social

Join us for the May Meeting & Membership Social. After the in-person meeting we will have food, fun, and fellowship. At this time you can also record a message for the 2026 graduates.





This event is for members, who can bring a guest. We ask that you register to make sure that we have enough. You are more than welcome to bring items to share too.





If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact WTAC at 240-366-7255.