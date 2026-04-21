Washington Tuskegee Alumni Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Washington Tuskegee Alumni Club, Inc.

About this event

WTAC May Membership Meeting & Social

4716 John St

Camp Springs, MD 20746, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for the May Meeting & Membership Social. After the in-person meeting we will have food, fun, and fellowship. At this time you can also record a message for the 2026 graduates.


This event is for members, who can bring a guest. We ask that you register to make sure that we have enough. You are more than welcome to bring items to share too.


If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact WTAC at 240-366-7255.

Add a donation for Washington Tuskegee Alumni Club, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!