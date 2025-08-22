Washington Township HS PTO

Offered by

Washington Township HS PTO

About this shop

WTHS PTO Class of 2026 Lawn Signs, Magnet and Stickers

Magnet item
Magnet
$12

Magnet will look like picture shown can NOT be customized. They are 4" round would look great on the fridge!

Sticker item
Sticker
$10

Sticker will come as shown it can NOT be customized.

They are 4" Round, they would look great sealing up your party favors, invitations or to show your TWP pride on your water bottle or laptop!

Lawn Sign item
Lawn Sign
$25

Lawn size can be customized with your graduates first name. Please provide us with the name you would like printed.

The sign is 24x18 and would look great on every lawn to show the pride of your TWP graduate

Add a donation for Washington Township HS PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!