WTR PCA West Virginia Weekend Getaway May 21-24, 2026

About this shop
Your entry fee comes with 1 free Tee (you will pick the size at WTRPCA.ORG). The $85 entry fee isn’t just about joining the event; it’s what helps us create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. As a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, these funds cover the costs of organizing such a high-quality event, from route planning to supporting our lead drivers and volunteers who make it all happen. By contributing, you’re not only treating yourself to an amazing experience but also supporting the continued success of our club and its events. We welcome Porsche Club of America (PCA) members from all 149 regions across North America.
Celebrate the spirit of adventure, driving passion, and camaraderie of the West Virginia Weekend Getaway – Schwarzer Berg VII with this exclusive 11x17-inch commemorative poster. Printed on premium matte paper, this striking artwork captures a classic Porsche carving through Appalachian backroads, set against the dramatic beauty of West Virginia’s mountains and forests.
The vivid colors and detailed illustration symbolize everything this event represents: unforgettable roads, breathtaking scenery, shared memories, and pure Porsche enthusiasm. Whether displayed in your garage, office, or home, this poster is a lasting reminder of four days of epic driving and connection in the heart of Appalachia.
Limited availability. A must-have keepsake for any Porsche enthusiast.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Celebrate our West VA Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid Tahiti Blue, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the adventure, camaraderie, and excitement of our mountain getaway weekend.
We will mail immediately!
The "Nobody's Perfect" T-shirt in sleek black. This T-shirt is inspired by Porsche's near-total dominance at the 1983 Le Mans race, where they claimed all but the 9th spot in the top ten finishers. The design celebrates the driving spirit of Wilderness Trail Region, where 9 out of 10 cars on a picturesque mountain drive are driven by passionate WTR club members. This shirt isn't just a piece of clothing, but a testament to the true Porsche passion that lies in conquering the twists and turns of the great outdoors. WTR's logo at the chest level (left side) 4" tall. Embrace your inner Porsche enthusiast and proudly proclaim your allegiance to Wilderness Trail with this bold T-shirt.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
We will mail immediately!
The "Nobody's Perfect" T-shirt in sleek black. This T-shirt is inspired by Porsche's near-total dominance at the 1983 Le Mans race, where they claimed all but the 9th spot in the top ten finishers. The design celebrates the driving spirit of Wilderness Trail Region, where 9 out of 10 cars on a picturesque mountain drive are driven by passionate WTR club members. This shirt isn't just a piece of clothing, but a testament to the true Porsche passion that lies in conquering the twists and turns of the great outdoors. WTR's logo at the chest level (left side) 4" tall. Embrace your inner Porsche enthusiast and proudly proclaim your allegiance to Wilderness Trail with this bold T-shirt.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
We will mail immediately!
The "Nobody's Perfect" T-shirt in sleek white. This T-shirt is inspired by Porsche's near-total dominance at the 1983 Le Mans race, where they claimed all but the 9th spot in the top ten finishers. The design celebrates the driving spirit of Wilderness Trail Region, where 9 out of 10 cars on a picturesque mountain drive are driven by passionate WTR club members. This shirt isn't just a piece of clothing, but a testament to the true Porsche passion that lies in conquering the twists and turns of the great outdoors. WTR's logo at the chest level (left side) 4" tall. Embrace your inner Porsche enthusiast and proudly proclaim your allegiance to Wilderness Trail with this bold T-shirt.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
We will mail immediately!
The "Nobody's Perfect" T-shirt in sleek white. This T-shirt is inspired by Porsche's near-total dominance at the 1983 Le Mans race, where they claimed all but the 9th spot in the top ten finishers. The design celebrates the driving spirit of Wilderness Trail Region, where 9 out of 10 cars on a picturesque mountain drive are driven by passionate WTR club members. This shirt isn't just a piece of clothing, but a testament to the true Porsche passion that lies in conquering the twists and turns of the great outdoors. WTR's logo at the chest level (left side) 4" tall. Embrace your inner Porsche enthusiast and proudly proclaim your allegiance to Wilderness Trail with this bold T-shirt.
Fit Notice: The Next Level 3600 tees have a slim/athletic fit and tend to run slightly small. We recommend ordering one size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
Shipping Included. It has two engraved logos: the Wilderness Trail logo on the front and the PCA National logo in the back! Built with legendary insulation, ruggedness, and now DuraCoat™ color, the YETI® products sets the standard for performance and looks. The YETI insulation keeps cold drinks frosty and hot drinks steamy till the very last drop! Field-tested and engineered with durable, high-grade 18/8 stainless steel utilizing acclaimed double-wall vacuum insulation, the YETI delivers proven performance in a convenient-friendly design. Vibrant YETI DuraCoat™ color lets your YETI insulated cup stand out in an array of colors, without fading, peeling, or cracking, even after extended use. The YETI makes the perfect companion for morning coffee, hot or cold drinks at live events, and even keeping food hot or cold. BPA-free construction. Dishwasher-safe design for hassle-free cleanup.
Shipping Included. It has two engraved logos: the Wilderness Trail logo on the front and the PCA National logo in the back! Built with legendary insulation, ruggedness, and now DuraCoat™ color, the YETI® products sets the standard for performance and looks. The YETI insulation keeps cold drinks frosty and hot drinks steamy till the very last drop! Field-tested and engineered with durable, high-grade 18/8 stainless steel utilizing acclaimed double-wall vacuum insulation, the YETI delivers proven performance in a convenient-friendly design. Vibrant YETI DuraCoat™ color lets your YETI insulated cup stand out in an array of colors, without fading, peeling, or cracking, even after extended use. The YETI makes the perfect companion for morning coffee, hot or cold drinks at live events, and even keeping food hot or cold. BPA-free construction. Dishwasher-safe design for hassle-free cleanup.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!