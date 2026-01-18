WTR PCA West Virginia Weekend Getaway May 21-24, 2026

Celebrate the spirit of adventure, driving passion, and camaraderie of the West Virginia Weekend Getaway – Schwarzer Berg VII with this exclusive 11x17-inch commemorative poster. Printed on premium matte paper, this striking artwork captures a classic Porsche carving through Appalachian backroads, set against the dramatic beauty of West Virginia’s mountains and forests.

The vivid colors and detailed illustration symbolize everything this event represents: unforgettable roads, breathtaking scenery, shared memories, and pure Porsche enthusiasm. Whether displayed in your garage, office, or home, this poster is a lasting reminder of four days of epic driving and connection in the heart of Appalachia.

Limited availability. A must-have keepsake for any Porsche enthusiast.