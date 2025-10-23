WTS Silent Auction

Starting bid
This item includes accomodations for a 5-night stay at a private 3BR 3BA ocean-front condo (sleeps 10) in Galveston, TX. The condo provides access to the beach club, pools, restaurant & fitness center (travel, food & incidentals not included; est value REST & RELAXATION)
Beautiful vintage Prada necklace featuring asymmetric design, turquoise rosettes and intricate detailing. (est value >$2000)
These luxury Prada earrings feature turquoise rosettes with light blue & clear crystals. (est value >$500)
This oil on canvas piece is an original painting by Dr. Shanda Blackmon. Stunning in its artistry, dimensions are 3'x5'. (will be shipped directly)
This is a SIGNED COPY of our very own Dr. Shanda Blackmon's book "The Support Group." Learn about mentoring, sponsoring, leading, and, most importantly, being successful as a women in Cardiothoracic Surgery! (est value PRICELESS)
Enjoy the Warriors with 2 courtside seats. Tickets include access to the luxury courtside lounge, food & beverages. (est value >$500)
High yield knowledge can be found in this TSRA book bundle!!!! (est value a successful career)
Carry your paraphernalia in a WTS logo tote! Take it to the beach, the pool, or next year's meeting!!!
Perfect St. John round-collar black & white knit with 3/4 sleeves. (est value >$1000)
Black & white buttoned down St. John blazer with accent trim--perfect for work & conferences. (est value >$1000)
This Burberry tote with compartments and an optional shoulder strap is the IDEAL work bag!!!! (est value >$750)
This is the classic Burberry saddle bag in all black leather. Contrast studded brown leather hobo handle and black crossbody straps included. What could go wrong with a classic Burberry handbag? (est value $1500)
Who know what you will find in this MYSTERY piggy bank?!? Coins? Benjamin Franklins? Or Monopoly Money?!? (est value TBD but more than meets the eye)
This first edition WTS yearbook not only is signed but also documents our history & accomplishments.
