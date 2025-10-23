WTS Silent Auction

Sales closed

39 Beach Lagoon Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA

5-nights in Galveston
$300

Starting bid

This item includes accomodations for a 5-night stay at a private 3BR 3BA ocean-front condo (sleeps 10) in Galveston, TX. The condo provides access to the beach club, pools, restaurant & fitness center (travel, food & incidentals not included; est value REST & RELAXATION)

Vintage Prada necklace
$500

Starting bid

Beautiful vintage Prada necklace featuring asymmetric design, turquoise rosettes and intricate detailing. (est value >$2000)

Prada earrings
$200

Starting bid

These luxury Prada earrings feature turquoise rosettes with light blue & clear crystals. (est value >$500)

Blackbirds singing at night
$500

Starting bid

This oil on canvas piece is an original painting by Dr. Shanda Blackmon. Stunning in its artistry, dimensions are 3'x5'. (will be shipped directly)

The Support Group--signed copy!!!!!
$15

Starting bid

This is a SIGNED COPY of our very own Dr. Shanda Blackmon's book "The Support Group." Learn about mentoring, sponsoring, leading, and, most importantly, being successful as a women in Cardiothoracic Surgery! (est value PRICELESS)

Courtside Seats to the Golden State Warriors (x2)
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the Warriors with 2 courtside seats. Tickets include access to the luxury courtside lounge, food & beverages. (est value >$500)

TSRA book bundle
$5

Starting bid

High yield knowledge can be found in this TSRA book bundle!!!! (est value a successful career)

WTS tote (all natural canvas)
$10

Starting bid

Carry your paraphernalia in a WTS logo tote! Take it to the beach, the pool, or next year's meeting!!!

WTS tote (contrast navy handle)
$10

Starting bid

Carry your paraphernalia in a WTS logo tote! Take it to the beach, the pool, or next year's meeting!!!

WTS tote (extra large, beach size; contrast navy straps)
$15

Starting bid

Carry your paraphernalia in a WTS logo tote! Take it to the beach, the pool, or next year's meeting!!!

St. John knit
$100

Starting bid

Perfect St. John round-collar black & white knit with 3/4 sleeves. (est value >$1000)

St. John blazer
$100

Starting bid

Black & white buttoned down St. John blazer with accent trim--perfect for work & conferences. (est value >$1000)

Burberry calfskin house check medium tote
$200

Starting bid

This Burberry tote with compartments and an optional shoulder strap is the IDEAL work bag!!!! (est value >$750)

Burberry black leather saddle bag
$300

Starting bid

This is the classic Burberry saddle bag in all black leather. Contrast studded brown leather hobo handle and black crossbody straps included. What could go wrong with a classic Burberry handbag? (est value $1500)

MYSTERY Piggy Bank
$5

Starting bid

Who know what you will find in this MYSTERY piggy bank?!? Coins? Benjamin Franklins? Or Monopoly Money?!? (est value TBD but more than meets the eye)

WTS yearbook
$10

Starting bid

This first edition WTS yearbook not only is signed but also documents our history & accomplishments.

WTS yearbook #2
$10

Starting bid

This first edition WTS yearbook not only is signed but also documents our history & accomplishments.

WTS yearbook #3
$10

Starting bid

This first edition WTS yearbook not only is signed but also documents our history & accomplishments.

