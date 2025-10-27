WTS Silent Auction

Hosted by
Indulge your guest with a custom-designed dessert table by LA Xotics LLC.! This voucher entitles the winner to a professionally styled dessert table featuring an assortment of handcrafted sweets - think jumbo cupcakes, chocolate covered treats, and more - perfect for corporate and personal events. Elevate your celebration with bold flavors and big bites!
Includes: Setup, styling, and desserts up to 25 guests - ideal for corporate receptions, team celebrations, or private office events.
Date subject to availability
Valid for up to 12 months
Retail Value: $500
Take your next event to the next level with a lavish grazing table - a true feast for the senses by LA Xotics LLC! This voucher includes a professionally curated and styled grazing table filled with premium cheeses, charcuterie, fresh fruits, crackers, dips, nuts, and more. A stunning edible display that's perfect for any celebration or corporate gathering.
Serves up to 20 guests
Includes setup and styling
Customizable to dietary preferences
Date subject to availability
Valid for 12 months
Retail Value: $500
