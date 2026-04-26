WTS South Florida Chapter

Hosted by

WTS South Florida Chapter

About this event

WTS South Florida: BCAD/FLL Airport Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Fort Lauderdale Airport Tri-Rail Station (500 Gulf Stream Way

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312)

WTS Member Ticket
$55
Available until Jul 17

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes BCAD-FLL Airport tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, continental breakfast.

Non-Member Ticket
$70
Available until Jul 17

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes BCAD-FLL Airport tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, continental breakfast.

Government Ticket
$55
Available until Jul 17

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes BCAD-FLL Airport tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, continental breakfast.

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