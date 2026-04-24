WTS South Florida Chapter

Hosted by

WTS South Florida Chapter

About this event

WTS South Florida: PortMiami Infrastructure Tour & Networking Happy Hour

Bayside Marketplace (Near Big Bus Tours) 401 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132, USA

WTS Member Ticket
$55
Available until May 29

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes PortMiami tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, and unwind with drinks and appetizers in a dynamic networking atmosphere

Non-Member Ticket
$70
Available until May 29

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes PortMiami tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, and unwind with drinks and appetizers in a dynamic networking atmosphere

Government Ticket
$55
Available until May 29

Enjoy exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes PortMiami tour, connect with transportation industry professionals, and unwind with drinks and appetizers in a dynamic networking atmosphere

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!