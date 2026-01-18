WUAA Chapter Charter Renewal Request

Purpose. The purpose of the WUAA Chapter shall be to:

A. Promote Wilberforce University as an institution of academic excellence and to create and maintain an environment that encourages alumni participation through volunteer and financial support for the University.

B. Promote closer fellowship among the alumni, our community, and the current student body.

C. Establish resources and contacts for serving and supporting the University in the advancement of higher education.

D. Keep the area alumni informed concerning their alma mater, goals and objectives, needs, and its progress toward the realization of its goals.

E. Recruit students to Wilberforce University.

F. Implement and develop fundraising activities to raise funding for the University.

G. Assist in establishing scholarship programs for students at Wilberforce University.

H. Recruit and encourage members to join the Alumni Association.