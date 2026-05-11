WuFFJam Silent Auction

15 chihuahuas? A mastiffs? Any combination of large and small dogs - as long as it adds up to 200 lbs! Join our volunteers at ACCT Philly to help pick the dogs leaving for rescue! Winner will also receive a rescue T-shirt.





We will pick an August Sunday to meet at ACCT Philly and to meet all the dogs!





It costs us an average of $600 to save a dog (spay + dental) so bet big and help us save more!





Here is the fine print: There are some medical and behavioral issues we are unable to accommodate in a kennel (for example: parvo dogs that endanger our population, seniors with hip issues that cannot be comfortably housed in the kennel or dogs with aggression concerns/bites. You will work along Bruno to make sure we are able to care for the dogs' needs but with 100+ dogs at ACCT at any given time, we have no doubt you will be able to pick some great ones!)