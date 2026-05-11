WuFFJam Silent Auction

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About this event
To be arranged with winners individually
Starting bid
15 chihuahuas? A mastiffs? Any combination of large and small dogs - as long as it adds up to 200 lbs! Join our volunteers at ACCT Philly to help pick the dogs leaving for rescue! Winner will also receive a rescue T-shirt.
We will pick an August Sunday to meet at ACCT Philly and to meet all the dogs!
It costs us an average of $600 to save a dog (spay + dental) so bet big and help us save more!
Here is the fine print: There are some medical and behavioral issues we are unable to accommodate in a kennel (for example: parvo dogs that endanger our population, seniors with hip issues that cannot be comfortably housed in the kennel or dogs with aggression concerns/bites. You will work along Bruno to make sure we are able to care for the dogs' needs but with 100+ dogs at ACCT at any given time, we have no doubt you will be able to pick some great ones!)
Starting bid
15 chihuahuas? A mastiffs? Any combination of large and small dogs - as long as it adds up to 200 lbs! Join our volunteers at ACCT Philly to help pick the dogs leaving for rescue! Winner will also receive a rescue T-shirt.
We will pick an October Sunday to meet at ACCT Philly and to meet all the dogs!
It costs us an average of $600 to save a dog (spay + dental) so bet big and help us save more!
Here is the fine print: There are some medical and behavioral issues we are unable to accommodate in a kennel (for example: parvo dogs that endanger our population, seniors with hip issues that cannot be comfortably housed in the kennel or dogs with aggression concerns/bites. You will work along Bruno to make sure we are able to care for the dogs' needs but with 100+ dogs at ACCT at any given time, we have no doubt you will be able to pick some great ones!)
Starting bid
Experience what it means to go around Lancaster County to pick up multiple dogs for rescue. From neglected moms to unsold or sick puppies - we never know what awaits us.
You will ride along with our volunteer on a mutually agreed on day and help save the mill dogs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!