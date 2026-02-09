WUSA & UIW Beckendorf Entrepreneurship Center 3rd Annual Resource Fair

Hosted by
About this event
You’re Invited to the 3rd Annual Resource Fair at UIW!
Get ready for an engaging experience filled with meaningful connections, informative sessions, and tools designed to support your success. This event brings together trusted professionals and organizations ready to help you move your business forward.
Whether you’re launching a new venture or strengthening an existing one, this resource fair offers practical guidance, real-world insights, and access to services that can make a difference.
Join us for a day of learning, networking, and opportunity—you won’t want to miss it!
Enjoy FREE Business Resources at UIW
Meet with organizations like Maestro, UTSA SBDC, LegalShield, and more—all in one place. This fair is built to support and inspire entrepreneurs at every stage.
• Business assistance and support
• Local vendors and partners
• Educational workshops
• Special giveaways
Location:
Student Engagement Center Ballroom
University of the Incarnate Word
4301 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
