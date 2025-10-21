WV Baseball Sponsorship Packages

Sponsor Banner RENEWAL
$250

5’ W x 8’ H Banner at WVHS Exit

$250 Renewals


1500 students/parents exit daily

MAXIMUM Exposure


Yearly Sponsorship

Will hang for remainder of school year

Sponsor Banner - NEW**
$500

5’ W x 8’ H Banner at WVHS Exit

$500 for NEW Banner


1500 students/parents exit daily

MAXIMUM Exposure


Yearly Sponsorship

Will hang for remainder of school year

Game Sponsor
$100

Multiple Announced Advertisements

Game Intro

Lineups

5th Inning Stretch

All Pitching changes


If a banner is purchased alongside this sponsorship, banner will be hung at entrance to facility


Contact will be made regarding date of game sponsorship

In-Game Advertising
$100

2 In-game advertisements per game

PA announces business name during inning breaks


$100 per season

Dugout Sponsor
$500

5’ W x 5’ H banner on dugout(s)

  • $500 for home dugout
  • $750 for both dugouts
Lineup Board Sponsor
$500

20” W x 14” H ad on Lineup Board

$500 per season 

Includes In-game Advertising

Lineups posted prior to all Varsity Game

Backstop Sponsor
$300

3’ W x 2’ H Ad on backstop

$300 per season

Includes In-game Advertising

Strikeout Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor name and Tagline with each Strikeout by a Mustangs Pitcher

$1000 per season

Includes In-game Advertising

1Yearly Commitment

Foul Ball Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor name and Tagline with each major foul ball (ball out of facility)

$1000 per season

Includes In-game Advertising

Yearly Commitment

Social Media Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo on Mustang Baseball Gameday, Final Score, and Social Media posts

$1000 per season

Yearly Commitment


Includes In-game Advertising

Over 300 posts across 3 social media platforms

Company tagged in each post (if applicable)

4'x8' Outfield Wall Sponsor
$750

Sponsor Sign on outfield wall

2-year commitment

$750 per year


4’ x 8’ sign

8'x8' Outfield Wall Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor Sign on outfield wall

2-year commitment

$1500 per year


8’ x 8’ sign

Foul Pole Sponsor
$300

Sponsor logo/name on top of foul poles

1-year commitment

$300 for one foul pole

$500 for both

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing