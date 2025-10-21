WV Baseball Sponsorship Packages

5’ W x 8’ H Banner at WVHS Exit
$250 Renewals
1500 students/parents exit daily
MAXIMUM Exposure
Yearly Sponsorship
Will hang for remainder of school year
5’ W x 8’ H Banner at WVHS Exit
$500 for NEW Banner
1500 students/parents exit daily
MAXIMUM Exposure
Yearly Sponsorship
Will hang for remainder of school year
Multiple Announced Advertisements
Game Intro
Lineups
5th Inning Stretch
All Pitching changes
If a banner is purchased alongside this sponsorship, banner will be hung at entrance to facility
Contact will be made regarding date of game sponsorship
2 In-game advertisements per game
PA announces business name during inning breaks
$100 per season
5’ W x 5’ H banner on dugout(s)
20” W x 14” H ad on Lineup Board
$500 per season
Includes In-game Advertising
Lineups posted prior to all Varsity Game
3’ W x 2’ H Ad on backstop
$300 per season
Includes In-game Advertising
Sponsor name and Tagline with each Strikeout by a Mustangs Pitcher
$1000 per season
Includes In-game Advertising
1Yearly Commitment
Sponsor name and Tagline with each major foul ball (ball out of facility)
$1000 per season
Includes In-game Advertising
Yearly Commitment
Company logo on Mustang Baseball Gameday, Final Score, and Social Media posts
$1000 per season
Yearly Commitment
Includes In-game Advertising
Over 300 posts across 3 social media platforms
Company tagged in each post (if applicable)
Sponsor Sign on outfield wall
2-year commitment
$750 per year
4’ x 8’ sign
Sponsor Sign on outfield wall
2-year commitment
$1500 per year
8’ x 8’ sign
Sponsor logo/name on top of foul poles
1-year commitment
$300 for one foul pole
$500 for both
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing