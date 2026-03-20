WV Miners 8U Registration Fee

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You are making a $100 payment toward your WV Miners registration fees.
This payment will be applied according to the payment plan schedule. Three additional payments of $125 are due by April 1, April 15, and April 26.
You are making a $125 payment toward your WV Miners registration fees.
This payment will be applied in accordance with the established payment plan.
You should have already completed the initial $100 payment after the roster announcement on March 22. The remaining three payments of $125 are due by April 1, April 15, and April 26.
You are making a $225 payment toward your WV Miners registration fees.
This amount is equivalent to the first two scheduled payments: $100 due after the roster announcement on March 22 and $125 due by April 1.
You are making a $250 payment toward your WV Miners registration fees.
By selecting this option, you should have already paid $225 toward your total fees.
This $250 payment covers the remaining balance and is equivalent to the final two scheduled payments of $125 due by April 15 and $125 due by April 26.
You are making a $475 payment toward your WV Miners registration fees.
This payment will bring your remaining balance to $0.00 and mark your registration as paid in full.
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