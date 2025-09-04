WV Miners Registration Fee ~ 2026

No expiration
You are making a $100 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees.
This payment will be applied according to the payment plan schedule. There are 3 -- $100 payments due on September 15, October 15, and November 15.
You are making a $75 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees.
This payment will be applied according to the payment plan schedule. The final $75 payment is due on December 15.
You have made 3 - $100 payments and are making a $175 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees. This option satisfies your remaining balance and your registration fee is paid in full now.
You have made 2 -- $100 payments and are making a $275 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees. This option satisfies your remaining balance and your registration fee is paid in full now.
You have made 1 -- $100 payment and are making a $375 payment towards your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees.
This option satisfies your balance and your registration fee is paid in full.
