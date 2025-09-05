2026 West Virginia Miners 9U

Offered by

2026 West Virginia Miners 9U

About the memberships

WV Miners 9U Registration Fee Information

$100 Registration Fee Payment
$100

No expiration

You are making a $100 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees.

This payment will be applied according to the payment plan schedule. There are three $100 payments due on September 15, October 15, and November 15.

$25 Remaining Amount
$25

No expiration

You have paid $450 of the registration fee and are paying $25 of your remaining balance.

$75 Registration Fee Payment
$75

No expiration

$75 Registration Fee Payment

You are making a $75 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees.

This payment will be applied according to the payment plan schedule. The final $75 payment is due on December 15.

$175 Remaining Registration Fee Payment
$175

No expiration

You have made 3 - $100 payments and are making a $175 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees. This option satisfies your remaining balance and your registration fee is paid in full now.

$275 Remaining Registration Fee Payment
$275

No expiration

You have made 2 - $100 payments and are making a $275 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees. This option satisfies your remaining balance and your registration fee is paid in full now.

$375 Remaining Registration Fee Payment
$375

No expiration

You have made 1 - $100 payments and are making a $375 payment toward your remaining balance of the WV Miners Registration Fees. This option satisfies your remaining balance and your registration fee is paid in full now.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!