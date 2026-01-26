WV Statewide Founders Day

About this event
For Delta Sigma Theta only. Attire: Red/Crimson (no pants). Selecting this option will ensure that the host chapter can adequately plan for volume of attendees.
For Delta Sigma Theta only. Attire: Delta Casual (come as you are). Selecting this option will ensure that the host chapter can adequately plan for volume of attendees
This option is for Delta Sigma Theta members only (non-collegiate)
This option is for Delta Sigma Theta collegiate members only
This option is for attendees who are not members of Delta Sigma Theta
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