Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

WV Statewide Founders Day

4257 Kearneysville Pike

Shepherdstown, WV 25443, USA

Rededication Ceremony (Delta Sigma Theta members only)
Free

For Delta Sigma Theta only. Attire: Red/Crimson (no pants). Selecting this option will ensure that the host chapter can adequately plan for volume of attendees.

Friday Night Welcome Event (Delta Sigma Theta members only)
Free

For Delta Sigma Theta only. Attire: Delta Casual (come as you are). Selecting this option will ensure that the host chapter can adequately plan for volume of attendees

Luncheon Ticket (Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae)
$65

This option is for Delta Sigma Theta members only (non-collegiate)

Luncheon Ticket (Delta Sigma Theta Collegiate)
$55

This option is for Delta Sigma Theta collegiate members only

Luncheon Ticket (General Public)
$40

This option is for attendees who are not members of Delta Sigma Theta

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