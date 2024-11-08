WVHS 1975 50th Reunion

Dinner, dancing, beer and wine. Cash bar for cocktails !! URGENT NOTICE !! * Be sure to REMOVE the OPTIONAL Zeffy 17% "donation" fee - it is NOT part of our event costs. It's a NON-REFUNDABLE donation to the Zeffy platform, not the WVHS reunion ! * Get your tickets by July 31. Ticket price goes up August 1.

Dinner, dancing, beer and wine. Cash bar for cocktails !! URGENT NOTICE !! * Be sure to REMOVE the OPTIONAL Zeffy 17% "donation" fee - it is NOT part of our event costs. It's a NON-REFUNDABLE donation to the Zeffy platform, not the WVHS reunion ! * Get your tickets by July 31. Ticket price goes up August 1.

seeMoreDetailsMobile