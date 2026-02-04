WVICL/MICL Coaches Retreat Season 9!

This is an opportunity to get your coaches trained up to become a Teen Trail Corp Leader. It's an opportunity to train coaches as trail crew leaders so that you can more effectively run your own TTC events and better manage and educate your student athletes for other trail work events. You can expect to have a classroom session in the morning and a session in the field in the afternoon. This is intended to be training for coaches to be able to manage a teen trial corp work session.









Check-In

8:00

Welcome speech and Introductions

8:30-9:00 AM

Trail Maintenance 101- Crew Lead Training - Classroom

9-12 PM

Lunch

12:00-1:00 PM

Trail Maintenance 101 - Crew Lead Training - Field

1:00-3:00PM