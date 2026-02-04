Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League

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Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League

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WVICL/MICL Coaches Retreat Season 9!

818 Cacapon Lodge Dr

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

Coach Retreat Full Weekend
$90

Full weekend with breakfast and lunch included

Coach Retreat Saturday Only
$50

Includes Saturday breakfast and lunch

Coach Retreat Sunday Only
$50

Includes Sunday breakfast and lunch

Friday GRIT OTB 101
Free

Friday 4pm GRIT only 101

Sunday 101
Free

Sunday morning 101

Sunday 201
Free

Sunday Morning 201

TTC Leader Training (SUNDAY)
Free

This is an opportunity to get your coaches trained up to become a Teen Trail Corp Leader.   It's an opportunity to train coaches as trail crew leaders so that you can more effectively run your own TTC events and better manage and educate your student athletes for other trail work events. You can expect to have a classroom session in the morning and a session in the field in the afternoon. This is intended to be training for coaches to be able to manage a teen trial corp work session. 



Check-In

8:00

Welcome speech and Introductions

8:30-9:00 AM

Trail Maintenance 101- Crew Lead Training - Classroom

9-12 PM

Lunch

12:00-1:00 PM

Trail Maintenance 101 - Crew Lead Training - Field

1:00-3:00PM

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