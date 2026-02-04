WVICL/MICL Coaches Retreat Season 9!

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About this event
Full weekend with breakfast and lunch included
Includes Saturday breakfast and lunch
Includes Sunday breakfast and lunch
Friday 4pm GRIT only 101
Sunday morning 101
Sunday Morning 201
This is an opportunity to get your coaches trained up to become a Teen Trail Corp Leader. It's an opportunity to train coaches as trail crew leaders so that you can more effectively run your own TTC events and better manage and educate your student athletes for other trail work events. You can expect to have a classroom session in the morning and a session in the field in the afternoon. This is intended to be training for coaches to be able to manage a teen trial corp work session.
Check-In
8:00
Welcome speech and Introductions
8:30-9:00 AM
Trail Maintenance 101- Crew Lead Training - Classroom
9-12 PM
Lunch
12:00-1:00 PM
Trail Maintenance 101 - Crew Lead Training - Field
1:00-3:00PM
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