WVU Medicine JGH Foundation 2025 Golf Tournament

Old Route 56

Ravenswood, WV 26164, USA

Player fee
$100
Ticket price includes: One (1) individual player
TEAM ticket
$400
4 player team registration
2025 -ACE Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- ACE -This level of giving receives prominent logo recognition all tournament marketing logo banner on display, exclusive hole signage, publicity on radio, newspapers, & social media, and waived entry fee for Four(4) players.
2025-EAGLE Sponsor
$2,500
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- EAGLE -This level of giving receives logo banner recognition, exclusive hole signage, event publicity on radio, newspapers, & social media, and waived entry fee for Two (2) players.
2025-BIRDIE Sponsor
$1,000
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- BIRDIE -This level of giving receives name on tournament banner, medium hole signage, publicity on radio, and One (1) player fee waived.
2025- PAR Sponsor
$500
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- PAR -This level of giving receives name recognition on banner, medium hole signage, publicity on radio.
2025- BOGEY Sponsor
$250
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- BOGEY -This level of giving receives name recognition on banner, small hole signage, publicity on radio.
2025- HOLE sponsor
$150
All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025 Sponsor- HOLE -This level of giving receives small hole signage
