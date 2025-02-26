WVU Medicine JGH Foundation 2025 Golf Tournament

All Golf Sponsorship Deadline: May 31st, 2025
Sponsor- ACE
-This level of giving receives prominent logo recognition all tournament marketing logo banner on display, exclusive hole signage, publicity on radio, newspapers, & social media, and waived entry fee for Four(4) players.
2025-EAGLE Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsor- EAGLE
-This level of giving receives logo banner recognition, exclusive hole signage, event publicity on radio, newspapers, & social media, and waived entry fee for Two (2) players.
2025-BIRDIE Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor- BIRDIE
-This level of giving receives name on tournament banner, medium hole signage, publicity on radio, and One (1) player fee waived.
2025- PAR Sponsor
$500
Sponsor- PAR
-This level of giving receives name recognition on banner, medium hole signage, publicity on radio.
2025- BOGEY Sponsor
$250
Sponsor- BOGEY
-This level of giving receives name recognition on banner, small hole signage, publicity on radio.
2025- HOLE sponsor
$150
Sponsor- HOLE
-This level of giving receives small hole signage
