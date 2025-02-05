WWKD Valentine Tea Social and Basket Raffle 2026

Four Star Event Catering 595 Princeton Blvd

Wenonah, NJ 08090, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$750

Our Diamond Sponsor receives a full page ad on the back of our program.
Admission tickets ARE NOT included in this sponsorship.

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Our Platinum sponsor receives a full-page ad in our program.
Admission tickets ARE NOT included in this sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$250

Our Gold Sponsor will receive a 1/2 page ad in our program.
Admission tickets ARE NOT included in this sponsorship.

Silver Sponsor
$100

Our Silver Sponsor receives a 1/4 page ad in our program book.
Admission tickets ARE NOT included in this sponsorship.

Full Table
$320

This purchase includes one full table for 8 people.

Single Ticket
$40

This ticket is for one entry into the event. Your seat will be assigned. Please let us know who you would like to sit with.

You can purchase raffle tickets ahead of time separately.

One Sheet of Basket Raffle Tickets
$15

Order your basket raffle tickets ahead of time and pick them up when you check in!

3 Sheets of Basket Raffle Tickets
$40

Order your basket raffle tickets ahead of time and pick them up when you check in!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing