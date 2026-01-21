WWS Literary Workshop

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For those who are new to the WWS community and plan to join the 10am workshop and 11:30am New Member Orientation at 826LA.
For those who are new to the WWS community, plan to join the 10am workshop and 11:30am New Member Orientation at 826LA, and would like to make a one-time donation. This ticket includes a WWS Anthology of your choice. You must be in person to receive an anthology.
For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join the 10am workshop in person at 826LA.
For those who are members of the WWS community, would like to join the 10am workshop in person at 826LA, and make a one-time donation. This ticket includes a WWS Anthology of your choice. You must be in person to receive an anthology.
For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join on the 10am workshop on Zoom.
For those who are members of the WWS community, would like to join on the 10am workshop on Zoom, and make a one-time donation.
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