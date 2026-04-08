WWS Literary Workshop in WeHo

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About this event
For those who are new to the WWS community and plan to join the 10am workshop and 11:30am New Member Orientation at Plummer Park Community Center to learn more about our community.
For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join the 10am workshop and Submission Party in person at Plummer Park Community Center.
For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join on the 10am workshop on Zoom.
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