Women Who Submit

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Women Who Submit

About this event

WWS Literary Workshop in WeHo

7377 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA

Guest Pass - In Person Only
Pay what you can

For those who are new to the WWS community and plan to join the 10am workshop and 11:30am New Member Orientation at Plummer Park Community Center to learn more about our community.

Member Pass - In Person
Pay what you can

For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join the 10am workshop and Submission Party in person at Plummer Park Community Center.

Member Pass - Online
Pay what you can

For those who are members of the WWS community and would like to join on the 10am workshop on Zoom.

Add a donation for Women Who Submit

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