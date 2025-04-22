WWT 6.0 Partnership & Sponsorship

Showcase your products or services at our events
Connect directly with attendees and potential customers
Gain exposure through social media promotion before, during and after the event
We especially welcome vendors focused on:
Self-care and wellness (mental, physical, spiritual)
Women-owned and community-centered businesses
Services that support balance, beauty, and brilliance
Showcase your products or services at our events
Connect directly with attendees and potential customers
Gain exposure through social media promotion before, during and after the event
We especially welcome vendors focused on:
Self-care and wellness (mental, physical, spiritual)
Women-owned and community-centered businesses
Services that support balance, beauty, and brilliance
Palladium Level Sponsorship
$15,000
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive top recognition as the lead “Pallidum” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech
Top sponsor logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 15 - 20 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
20 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive top recognition as the lead “Pallidum” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech
Top sponsor logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 15 - 20 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
20 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive recognition as a “Diamond” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 5 - 10 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
10 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive recognition as a “Diamond” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 5 - 10 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
10 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive recognition as a “Platinum” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 3 - 5 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
8 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive recognition as a “Platinum” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A 3 - 5 minute spotlight during main stage programming or panel introductions
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
8 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive recognition as a “Gold” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
6 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive recognition as a “Gold” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
6 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive recognition as a “Silver” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
4 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive recognition as a “Silver” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
4 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive recognition as a “Bronze” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
2 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event
Exclusive recognition as a “Bronze” sponsor for Women, Wine & Tech.
Logo recognition across all event marketing materials and digital channels
A HR sponsored table to provide the opportunity to share your company’s impact, initiatives, and commitment to equity in tech
2 tickets to the impactful Women, Wine & Tech event