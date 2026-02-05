Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

Wyandotte County Back to School & Health Fair 2026

Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$15,000
  • Website and media recognition throughout the year for all Foundation events
  • Logo on all Fair signage
  • Acknowledgment during Fair
  • 2 tickets to Partners for Excellence Annual Breakfast, with special recognition.
  • Includes: 3000 Backpacks, Food for the Event, School Supplies, and additional giveaways with your logo at the event.
Friend of the Foundation Sponsor item
Friend of the Foundation Sponsor
$10,000
  • School Supplies & Backpacks for 3000 Wyandotte County Students
  • Event Food and Giveaways
  • Premier logo sign placement at Fair, On Social Media, in Newsletter and on our Website
  • Premier logo placement ad in promotional materials
Backpack Sponsor item
Backpack Sponsor
$10,000

3000 Bags for Wyandotte County Students

Premier logo sign placement on the golf course

Premier logo placement ad in promotional materials

Food Sponsor item
Food Sponsor
$2,500

Food for Community Attendees OR Volunteers

Logo placement in promotional materials

Website, social media recognition

Logo placement on sponsor banner

School Supply Sponsor item
School Supply Sponsor
$1,000

Back to school supplies for all 3000 students

Website, social media recognition

Logo placement on sponsor banner

Back to School Fair Sponsorships item
Back to School Fair Sponsorships
$500

General Sponsorship

Logo Placement on banner and website

Donation item
Donation
$250

Donate to support the event

Add a donation for Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

$

