Wyandotte County Back to School & Health Fair 2026

Offered by
About this shop
3000 Bags for Wyandotte County Students
Premier logo sign placement on the golf course
Premier logo placement ad in promotional materials
Food for Community Attendees OR Volunteers
Logo placement in promotional materials
Website, social media recognition
Logo placement on sponsor banner
Back to school supplies for all 3000 students
Website, social media recognition
Logo placement on sponsor banner
General Sponsorship
Logo Placement on banner and website
Donate to support the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!