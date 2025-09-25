Wyatt's Warriors Store

Offered by
📦 Shipping Information
If you’d like your items shipped, please note that shipping is $8 and separate from the merchandise price. Select a quantity of 1 for shipping—this will appear on your payment screen. Please confirm before checking out.
Please allow 7–14 business days for shipping.
💜 Local Pickup
Free for orders picked up in Mineral Point, WI.
💜 Reminder
Uncheck the option to donate to Zeffy—this platform is completely free for nonprofits, so 100% of your donation goes directly to Wyatt’s Warriors.
🔄 Returns & Refunds
As a small nonprofit, we are unable to accept returns or exchanges unless an item arrives damaged or defective. If your order is damaged during shipping, please contact us within 5 days of delivery so we can make it right.
💙 Wyatt’s Warriors Logo T-Shirt 💙
Show your support for Wyatt’s Warriors and help raise awareness for child abuse prevention with our official logo t-shirt.
✨ Details:
When you wear this shirt, you’re not just representing Wyatt’s Warriors — you’re spreading hope, awareness, and love. 💜
💙 Wyatt’s Warriors Logo Hoodie💙
✨ Details:
💙 Wyatt’s Warriors
Limited Edition Hoodie💙
✨ Details:
Price includes shipping in the USA
4×4 removable sticker weather proof sticker. Can be used on a car, water bottle, laptop, ect.
Help us spread the word & our cause!
Price includes shipping in the USA
3.5×4 removable sticker weather proof sticker. Can be used on a car, water bottle, laptop, ect.
Help us spread the word & our cause!
$
