Wyatt's Warriors Store

**PLEASE READ IMPORTANT INFORMATION**
$8

📦 Shipping Information
If you’d like your items shipped, please note that shipping is $8 and separate from the merchandise price. Select a quantity of 1 for shipping—this will appear on your payment screen. Please confirm before checking out.

Please allow 7–14 business days for shipping.


💜 Local Pickup
Free for orders picked up in Mineral Point, WI.


💜 Reminder
Uncheck the option to donate to Zeffy—this platform is completely free for nonprofits, so 100% of your donation goes directly to Wyatt’s Warriors.


🔄 Returns & Refunds
As a small nonprofit, we are unable to accept returns or exchanges unless an item arrives damaged or defective. If your order is damaged during shipping, please contact us within 5 days of delivery so we can make it right.

Official Logo T-shirt
$20

💙 Wyatt’s Warriors Logo T-Shirt 💙
Show your support for Wyatt’s Warriors and help raise awareness for child abuse prevention with our official logo t-shirt.


Details:

  • 50% Cotton 50% Polyester
  • Features the official Wyatt’s Warriors logo
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Unisex fit
  • Price includes shipping

When you wear this shirt, you’re not just representing Wyatt’s Warriors — you’re spreading hope, awareness, and love. 💜

Official Logo Hoodie
$40

💙 Wyatt’s Warriors Logo Hoodie💙

Details:

  • Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece
  • Cotton/Polyester
  • Features the official Wyatt’s Warriors logo
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Men's Fit
Limited Edition Logo Hoodie
$40

💙 Wyatt’s Warriors

Limited Edition Hoodie💙

Details:

  • Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece
  • Cotton/Polyester
  • Features the official Wyatt’s Warriors logo
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Men's Fit
Limited Edition logo Sticker/decal
$3

Price includes shipping in the USA


4×4 removable sticker weather proof sticker. Can be used on a car, water bottle, laptop, ect. ​


Help us spread the word & our cause!

Original logo Sticker/decal
$3

Price includes shipping in the USA


3.5×4 removable sticker weather proof sticker. Can be used on a car, water bottle, laptop, ect. ​


Help us spread the word & our cause!

