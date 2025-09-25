Wyatt's Warriors Store

📦 Shipping Information

If you’d like your items shipped, please note that shipping is $8 and separate from the merchandise price. Select a quantity of 1 for shipping—this will appear on your payment screen. Please confirm before checking out.

Please allow 7–14 business days for shipping.





💜 Local Pickup

Free for orders picked up in Mineral Point, WI.





💜 Reminder

Uncheck the option to donate to Zeffy—this platform is completely free for nonprofits, so 100% of your donation goes directly to Wyatt’s Warriors.





🔄 Returns & Refunds

As a small nonprofit, we are unable to accept returns or exchanges unless an item arrives damaged or defective. If your order is damaged during shipping, please contact us within 5 days of delivery so we can make it right.