Silent Auction, benefiting Class of 2028

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Enjoy America’s pastime in iconic fashion with FOUR tickets to see the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium!
This exciting matchup takes place on Tuesday, June 2nd at 7:05 PM.
Sit in Right Field just four rows behind the wall, right in home run territory behind Aaron Judge, for an electric game‑day experience and a real shot at catching a ball.
The prize also includes a $50 Uber gift card for a stress‑free ride to or from the stadium, two Yankees Frost Buddy Coolers, a Yankees lanyard, and baseball cards - making this the perfect outing for fans of all ages and a true New York night at the ballpark.
Prize Value: $965
Note: Yankee Tickets Section 105; Seats 1 & 2 in Rows 4 & 5
Starting bid
Turn your home ideas into reality with hands‑on support and expert guidance.
This package includes a professional organizing consultation with Monica McCabe and two hours of assistance from Wilton Workers to help tackle projects, organize spaces, or bring plans to life.
A $20 Target gift card is included to help you get started. Perfect for jump‑starting a project, refreshing a space, or checking items off your home to‑do list.
Prize Value: $340
Starting bid
Drive with confidence and convenience with this road‑ready bundle. It includes a $500 Briggs Tire Gift Card.
Plus, you can fuel every journey with a $30 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card - perfect for coffee runs and on‑the‑go treats along with a travel mug to keep your favorite drink hot (or cold) during daily commutes or weekend adventures.
An ideal package for commuters, road‑trippers, or anyone who loves reliable rides and great coffee.
Prize Value: $550
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxed and elegant night at home with this curated charcuterie package.
It features a beautiful charcuterie board for entertaining, paired with a charcuterie‑inspired book, plus a $50 gift card to Theo’s Package Store and a $50 gift card to 109 Cheese & Wine to round out your spreads.
Perfect for cheese lovers, hosts, or anyone who enjoys an elevated night in.
Prize Value: $200
Starting bid
Perfectly balanced between relaxation and fun, this feel‑good package delivers indulgence from start to finish.
Start with a confidence‑boosting refresh thanks to a $100 gift card to Whip Salon, then enjoy an easy, delicious night out with a $100 gift card to Parlor Pizza.
A Starbucks gift card keeps the energy (and caffeine) flowing wherever the day - or night - takes you!
The experience doesn’t stop there. This package also includes a cozy scented candle, luxurious face masks for at‑home pampering, and chic accessories including a pair of earrings from Anthropologie and a necklace to complete your look.
Ideal for couples, friends, or anyone who loves pairing self‑care with great food, this package is all about feeling good and enjoying the moment.
Prize Value: $280
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless style and local flair to your daily routine with this versatile Vineyard Vines Wilton tote —perfect for work, errands, beach days, or weekend outings.
This package also includes 10 Wilton Warrior branded cups, ideal for tailgates, team events, or everyday hydration, plus a $50 Press Burger gift card for a laid‑back and delicious meal when you’re on the move.
Stylish, practical, and proudly Wilton, this bundle is perfect for busy families, fans of local spirit, or anyone who loves functional essentials with a community touch.
Value: $205
Starting bid
Treat a lucky pup to some extra love with this tail‑wagging basket!
It includes a selection of dog‑approved treats and a $75 gift card to Zoomin Groomin, bringing professional, stress‑free grooming right to your home!
Perfect for busy pet parents, nervous pups, or anyone who loves spoiling their four‑legged best friend.
Prize Value: $120
Starting bid
Bring your vision to life with a 3-Hour in-home design consultation with B3 Design.
Whether you’re planning a renovation, reimagining a room, or starting fresh, this consultation provides expert insight, guidance, and inspiration tailored to your space and style.
An exceptional opportunity for homeowners ready to take their next design step with confidence.
Prize Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Kick back and enjoy a night of fun with this crowd‑pleasing package. It includes a classic wooden horse racing board game that brings friendly competition and old‑school charm to game night.
Round out the experience with a $100 Press Burger gift card, ideal for grabbing crave‑worthy burgers and comfort‑food favorites to fuel the fun.
Perfect for game‑night hosts or anyone who enjoys great food and a little friendly wagering at home.
Prize Value: $150
Starting bid
Kick back and enjoy a night of fun with this crowd‑pleasing package. It includes a classic wooden horse racing board game that brings friendly competition and old‑school charm to game night.
Round out the experience with a $50 Wire Mill Barbecue gift card and branded t-shirt, perfect for grabbing wings to go and dialing up the game‑night vibes (with a t‑shirt that as bold as the BBQ).
Prize Value: $125
T-Shirt Size: Adult Large
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