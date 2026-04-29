Silent Auction, benefiting Class of 2028

Enjoy America’s pastime in iconic fashion with FOUR tickets to see the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium!



This exciting matchup takes place on Tuesday, June 2nd at 7:05 PM.





Sit in Right Field just four rows behind the wall, right in home run territory behind Aaron Judge, for an electric game‑day experience and a real shot at catching a ball.





The prize also includes a $50 Uber gift card for a stress‑free ride to or from the stadium, two Yankees Frost Buddy Coolers, a Yankees lanyard, and baseball cards - making this the perfect outing for fans of all ages and a true New York night at the ballpark.





Prize Value: $965

Note: Yankee Tickets Section 105; Seats 1 & 2 in Rows 4 & 5