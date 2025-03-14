Wyland Original Art valued at up to $15,000

Ticket sales will stop on November 30th or when 400 tickets have been sold. The drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Shipping within the United Stated will be included for the winning raffle ticket.

Ticket sales will stop on November 30th or when 400 tickets have been sold. The drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Shipping within the United Stated will be included for the winning raffle ticket.

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