Save-A-Turtle Inc

Hosted by

Save-A-Turtle Inc

About this raffle

Wyland Original Art valued at up to $15,000

Only 400 tickets will be sold!
$50
Ticket sales will stop on November 30th or when 400 tickets have been sold. The drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Shipping within the United Stated will be included for the winning raffle ticket.
Add a donation for Save-A-Turtle Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!