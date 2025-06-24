Wylie’s Bait Shop - Shirts, Collectibles and More
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt Medium
$25
30th Anniversary Long Sleeve Medium
$30
30th Anniversary Long Sleeve Large
$30
30th Anniversary Long Sleeve XL
$30
30th Anniversary Long Sleeve 2XL
$35
30th Anniversary Hooded Sweatshirt Large
$37
30th Anniversary Hooded Sweatshirt XL
$37
30th Anniversary Sweatshirt 2XL
$45
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt Large
$25
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt X Large
$25
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve 2x
$30
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt Medium
$25
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt Large
$25
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt X Large
$25
30th Anniversary Short Sleeve T-shirt 2X Large
$30
30th Anniversary Razorback Tank Medium
$25
30th Anniversary Razorback Tank Large
$25
Keep your beverages frosty with this collector’s edition Summer Bash Koozie
Keep your beverages frosty with this collector’s edition Summer Bash Koozie
Take Wylie with you wherever you go with this permanent vinyl sticker
Take Wylie with you wherever you go with this permanent vinyl sticker
Accessorize The Wylie way with strands of brightly colored fish shaped beads. Assorted colors.
Accessorize The Wylie way with strands of brightly colored fish shaped beads. Assorted colors.
2024 Long Sleeve Shirt
$15
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
2024 Short Sleeve Tshirt
$10
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
While Supplies Last - limited sizes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!